No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Updates and Box Score
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AUSTIN - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns play host to the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night, with the eyes of college football squarely set on Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
This will be the third matchup between the two teams in three years, with Texas hoping to shake its two-game losing streak to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State enters the matchup coming off of a dominant, yet flawed showing vs. the Ball State Cardinals in Week 1, in which the offensive line struggled to win up front against a severely outmatched opponent.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian paid little attention to that result, however, noting that the Buckeyes will come into Austin as a force to be reckoned with.
“I promise you, what they ran last week against Ball State, we're not going to get,” Sarkisian said. “It's like the NFL preseason, right? What guys run in the preseason is not what they're running in week one, two, and three of the regular season in the NFL.”
The Longhorns, meanwhile, are coming off of a dominant win of their own in Week 1, dismantling the Texas State Bobcats 59-7 in their season opener, thanks in large part to a dominant passing attack from the likes of Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, and Ryan Wingo.
Texas had some struggles of its own in the season opener, however, notably in the consistency of the running game - not unlike the Buckeyes.
Nonetheless, Texas enters the game as 1.5-point favorites over the Buckeyes on Saturday night.
Follow along below for live updates after kickoff.
Box Score
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
TOTAL
Ohio State
Texas
Live In-game Updates
1st Quarter
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Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan