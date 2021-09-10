A True Road Test: Can Texas Handle the Arkansas Environment?

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their game predictions for Saturday's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 2

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville and face the Arkansas Razorbacks and second-year coach Sam Pittman.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns will face their first true road test against a Razorbacks squad who are experienced on both sides of the ball.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Arkansas with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Razor top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now, it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their game predictions for when Texas heads to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas will face its first Power 5 road test with an Arkansas team that overachieved last season under head coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks struggled against Rice last week. Could they have already been looking ahead to the Longhorns?

Maybe, but either way, Reynolds stadium will be rocking on Saturday night, as one of the oldest rivalries in college football is re-united.

Hudson Card has never seen an environment like he is about to on Saturday, but if the Longhorns can overcome the hostility, and jump on Arkansas early, they should fold.

Texas 34 Arkansas 16

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

Say whatever you want about the Razorbacks, they still are an SEC team. Even with a closer win against Rice, their defense improved from 2019 to 2020 under Barry Odom.

Texas needs to trust its run game. The Horns have a Heisman favorite in Bijan Robinson, but also a quality No.2 weapon in Roschon Johnson. One can provide a punch up the middle, while the other should be versatile enough to help out in both the run and pass.

Maybe it’s close, but Texas beating an SEC team will give the voters a boost of confidence to consider them a top-15 program. Plus, Steve Sarkisian's offense scored 45 unanswered points last fall on the same unit

Texas 35, Arkansas 21

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas will need to settle in but will end up winning Arkansas in this game. Rushing for 183 yards on only 10 attempts in the Alamo Bowl, look for Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson to replicate this success against an Arkansas defense that allowed 452 yards and 35 points per game last season. Hudson will look to get off to a hot start after a successful week one. Texas should and will coast to a win against their former Southwestern Conference rival.

Texas 35, Arkansas 27

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

For Texas (and Arkansas fans) of a certain vintage, this was once one of the top games on the calendar every year. These days, since they're no longer in the Southwest Conference, we get the rare non-conference game like this. Arkansas hasn't had a winning season since 2016. That's all I need to know.

Texas 37, Arkansas 21.

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The Razorbacks are going to be fired up for this game in front of a home crowd that would love nothing more than to see their team beat an old rival in the Longhorns.

Unlike last week, this game will come down to the last few possessions, but Texas’ offense and passing game will prove it’s a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season.

Texas 41, Arkansas 34

Pavithr Goli - Staff Writer

The Razorbacks will hope to build off of their dominant season opener against Rice (where they won 38-17 at home) when they host the feisty No.15 Longhorns.

In a game with numerous future, first-round picks on both sidelines, this game will definitely be a nail-biter. However, Arkansas' lackluster offense (which was clearly displayed in their first half against Rice) will not be able to stand toe-to-toe with the Texas passing game

Texas 42, Arkansas 28

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.