Steve Sarkisian Blasts Critics of Texas QB Quinn Ewers: 'What Are We Doing?'
Steve Sarkisian went 5-7 in his first year with the Texas Longhorns.
Then Quinn Ewers showed up.
Over the ensuing three years, the Longhorns program was resurrected behind the combination of their elite head coach and top-level quarterback, reaching back-to-back conference championship games (the first Longhorns QB to ever do so) and two-straight College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Over that time, Ewers threw for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes, and averaging 253.6 yards per game through the air. He also went 27-9 as a starter and only lost one true road game in three years, going 11-1 in his career.
Those numbers put him in elite company in program history, sitting behind only Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger in passing yards and touchdowns, and behind only McCoy, Vince Young and Bobby Layne in career wins.
But despite his immaculate resumé, the Ewers faced critics at every turn. Whether it was detractors of his on-field play or his ultimate decision to turn pro, everywhere you turn, Ewers faced backlash.
And his former head coach is tired of it, making a point to blast Ewers' critics during an interview with Josh Pate of 247Sports.
“Everybody has got a comment about a kid who leaves a school and goes to another school for more money,” Sarkisian told Pate. “‘How could he do that? This is college football now? What’s going on with college football?’ All of a sudden, here’s Quinn Ewers, who decides not to go to another school and say ‘I’ve left a legacy at the University of Texas. I’m going to chase my dreams and fulfill my dreams of playing in the NFL. And now, those same critics, those same people, are saying ‘How could he not go take that money?’"
"Sometimes, I just wonder. Who are we to judge and criticize a young man who’s making a decision on his future, who’s only done things the right way, to the best of his ability, who gave everything to our program? And decided, ‘You know what? Now’s my time. To criticize him for not taking the money? Like, what are we talking about? Because every other conversation is about 'how could he do that? How could he go chase the money?' Like, which one is it?"
Following the conclusion the 2024 season, Ewers could have taken one of two different paths. He could have hit the portal, chased a payday at another school and spent one more year in college, or take what is ostensibly a pay cut, chase the NFL dream he has had since childhood and end his career as a Texas Longhorns.
Obviously, he chose the latter.
Now, Ewers leaves a legacy at Texas as the quarterback who helped bring Texas back to national prominence and a statistical resumé that stacks up with some of the greatest quarterbacks the program has ever seen.
And Sarkisian will never forget it.
“Quinn Ewers decided to come to the University of Texas when we were a 5-7 football team,” Sarkisian said. “We owe a ton to Quinn. We all look at ‘Here’s a guy that started three years at quarterback for us. Battled injuries all three years. Leads up to two College Football Playoffs. Leads us to a Big 12 Championship. Leads us to an SEC Championship game our first year in the conference.’ That’s his legacy at Texas."
“His legacy, to me, is way bigger than that. Because if Quinn Ewers doesn’t come, I don’t know if the next five guys are coming. And if those next five guys aren’t coming, I don’t know if the next 10 guys are coming.”
Now in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Ewers will have his chance to further that legacy, and make a name for himself in a situation that seems tailer made for his skillset and development.