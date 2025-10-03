Steve Sarkisian Confident In Texas Longhorns Plan For Possible Bad Weather Game
Texas football travels to Gainesville to open SEC play against Florida this weekend, and they may have to pack some rain ponchos for the swamp, but not cause of the name. It's expected to rain down in Gainesville this weekend, making Saturday's contest a bit more difficult for the Longhorns.
In response to concerns for bad weather, head coach Steve Sarkisian said his team ensures they're prepared for any scenario.
How the Longhorns Prepare for Rain
"We always practice with wet balls every week, we don't wait for the week of," Sarkisian said during a media availability. "We're always trying to develop our guys so that when games like this show up."
These reps apply to every position group for the Longhorns, ensuring that any bad weather isn't too much of an obstacle for the team.
"That's something that our quarterbacks and running backs work wet ball exchanges with the centers," Sarkisian said on working with wet balls during practice. "Our receivers will catch wet balls at a minimum once a week."
Sarkisian said it's a balance when preparing for bad weather, ensuring that it is not the team's sole focus the week of the game.
"I think one of the mistakes you can make is 'hey, it might rain Saturday, so let's practice with a wet ball all week," Sarkisian said. "Well, now the timing's a little bit different, the receivers are worrying about catching the ball as opposed to maybe the route depth and the coverage...you gotta find the right balance."
According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected to pass over Gainesville, giving quarterback Arch Manning a tough environment to open SEC play. In spite of the weather or any bad scenarios that might cross the Longhorns' path, Sarkisian says the team always has a contingency.
"As a coach, you gotta be adaptable in any game, you go into ball games with a plan and then you have contingency plans for anything that can occur," Sarkisian said. "Sometimes your center can't go...or your quarterback goes out, or it starts to rain, or it's really windy...you have to have the ability to adjust and be adaptable."
No matter the weather, it seems the Longhorns will be prepared, but it's not just the rain the team is preparing for, but also the hostility of the Swamp. One of the more challenging stadiums to play in the SEC, Manning and the rest of the offense will have to contend with more than just bad weather.
The game will take place at 2:30 CT on ESPN.