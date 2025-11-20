Steve Sarkisian Confirms His Players Were Tampered With After Desmond Howard Comments
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of events for the Texas Longhorns. Between a rumor breaking that head coach Steve Sarkisian had interest to the NFL, and a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs that put them on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff, it's been rollercoaster of emotions within the program.
Perhaps nothing hurts worse than the false rumors that Sarkisian put to bed this week, but the damage had already been done, stating that players within his program have been tampered with by other programs reaching out to transfer in.
In the wild west age of the NIL, and a lack of regulations, the Longhorns are fighting an uphill battle, and Sarkisian was fed up with it, giving a lengthy response during his final press conference of week 12 of the season.
Everyone Does It
Tampering isn't a new thing in college football, but has become prevalent in the recent years of NIL, with many coaches around the country airing out their grievances in the past. For the Longhorns though, the tampering doesn't come due to the players, but because of untrue rumors that lent a predatory hand for programs seeing to benefit from them.
When Sarkisian was asked a follow up question in response to his SEC zoom press conference where he originally touched on his players getting tampered with, he was asked more specifically if other programs were using job speculation as a launching point for tampering. Sarkisian fired back immediately, and emphatically.
"Yes."
After vehemently denying any interest in the NFL, firing shots at Desmond Howard for speculating the Longhorns could be in the market for a new coach, and restating his commitment to the Forty Acres, Sarkisian would continue on his rant about tampering with rosters and where he believes the sport currently sits on the issue.
"We live in a world right now of instant gratification," Sarkisian mentioned during his final press conference of the week. " We've got players on our roster right now who are highly recruited, very good football players, who are in the developmental stage of their career. The family back home, or the agent representing him, or the high school doesn't know that he's just saying Billy's not playing."
Sarkisian doesn't believe it's the players with malicious intent, but rather people in their circle giving them bad information and setting unrealistic expectations, and price points. For the Longhorns, they have a roster filled with talent in every position, but that can quickly change if rumors and tampering continue spreading, even if the rumors are no more than false speculations.
The Longhorns will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT