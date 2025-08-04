Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Hit With Major Injury News

The Texas Longhorns offensive line will be without a notable face for the entire 2025 season.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are being hit with some injury news on the offensive line ahead of the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Per reports Monday from OnTexasFootball, Longhorns offensive tackle Andre Cojoe is out for the 2025 season due to a knee injury. Inside Texas reported that the injury is a torn ACL.

A product of Grand Prarie, TX, he is entering his third season with the team but could potentially apply for a medical redshirt to get the year of eligibility back. Cojoe didn't play during his freshman year in 2023 but saw action in four games last season.

What Cojoe's Injury Means for Texas

This news is significant for Texas, as Cojoe was set to compete for the starting right tackle job with Brandon Baker. Now, the Longhorns could have their depth tested at that spot in the event Baker struggles or goes down with injury as well.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has even admitted this offseason that he wants more consistency at that position moving forward.

"I want to see a level of consistency out of those guys at right tackle, for both those guys were pushing them to get out of their shell, get out of their comfort zone and play a little more nastily," Sarkisian said.

Depth on the o-line is a question mark headed into the season. Texas lost some notable names this offseason, including left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., center Jake Majors, left guard Hayden Conner and right tackle Cameron Williams.

Regardless of Cojoe's loss, the Longhorns still have a talented offensive line led by left tackle Trevor Goosby, center Cole Hutson and right guard DJ Campbell.

"I think we are a really gritty O-line, gritty and ground and pound," Goosby said. "We just have that move somebody of the ball establishment about ourselves and identity about ourselves, that's kind of what we pride ourselves on."

Texas offensive coordinator and o-line coach Kyle Flood told the media that the offensive tackles have an advantage by getting to practice against talented pass rushers like Colin Simmons, Trey Moore and Ethan Burke.

"I think one of the advantages we have is we're going to play against a really talented edge group in training camp. So I think these guys are going to get challenged on a day-to-day basis," Flood said.

Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football