Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Hit With Major Injury News
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are being hit with some injury news on the offensive line ahead of the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Per reports Monday from OnTexasFootball, Longhorns offensive tackle Andre Cojoe is out for the 2025 season due to a knee injury. Inside Texas reported that the injury is a torn ACL.
A product of Grand Prarie, TX, he is entering his third season with the team but could potentially apply for a medical redshirt to get the year of eligibility back. Cojoe didn't play during his freshman year in 2023 but saw action in four games last season.
What Cojoe's Injury Means for Texas
This news is significant for Texas, as Cojoe was set to compete for the starting right tackle job with Brandon Baker. Now, the Longhorns could have their depth tested at that spot in the event Baker struggles or goes down with injury as well.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has even admitted this offseason that he wants more consistency at that position moving forward.
"I want to see a level of consistency out of those guys at right tackle, for both those guys were pushing them to get out of their shell, get out of their comfort zone and play a little more nastily," Sarkisian said.
Depth on the o-line is a question mark headed into the season. Texas lost some notable names this offseason, including left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., center Jake Majors, left guard Hayden Conner and right tackle Cameron Williams.
Regardless of Cojoe's loss, the Longhorns still have a talented offensive line led by left tackle Trevor Goosby, center Cole Hutson and right guard DJ Campbell.
"I think we are a really gritty O-line, gritty and ground and pound," Goosby said. "We just have that move somebody of the ball establishment about ourselves and identity about ourselves, that's kind of what we pride ourselves on."
Texas offensive coordinator and o-line coach Kyle Flood told the media that the offensive tackles have an advantage by getting to practice against talented pass rushers like Colin Simmons, Trey Moore and Ethan Burke.
"I think one of the advantages we have is we're going to play against a really talented edge group in training camp. So I think these guys are going to get challenged on a day-to-day basis," Flood said.
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.