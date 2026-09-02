The Texas Longhorns could be effectively at full strength when they kick off the season on Saturday against Texas State.

That includes the team having starting left tackle and potential future first-round NFL Draft pick, Trevor Goosby, available after recovering from the bone bruise injury in his knee.

According to reports from Orangebloods, Goosby is on track to be available versus the Bobcats, but may be on a snap count depending on what the coaching staff feels is best.

Trevor Goosby Right On Track

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

News of Goosby going down with what was reported as a non-contact injury was a major scare early in fall camp. The All-SEC offensive tackle is set to be the crown jewel of a rebuilt Texas offensive line, but after reports of the injury surfaced, many feared the worst.

However, the Longhorns caught an early break on the injury front, as the senior was diagnosed with a bone bruise.

The latest report on Goosby comes after Sarkisian touched on his status during his first media appearance of game week. Speaking on Goosby and transfer offensive guard Laurence Seymore, Sarkisian revealed both looked good in practice overcoming injuries.

"Both Trevor and Laurence practiced today, I thought they both looked really good," Sarkisian said on Monday. "That's a real positive for us."

Goosby, a former three-star recruit, started his career as a reserve lineman before being pressed into action in 2024 following an injury to Kelvin Banks. As a redshirt freshman, he played both left and right tackle, starting in two of his 15 appearances that season.

Then he went on to legitimize himself as the blindside protector of Arch Manning last season on an offensive line that was otherwise underwhelming.

Playing in all 13 games last season, he was voted to the All-SEC first-team, and finished with an 80+ grade in both pass and run blocking per Pro Football Focus. He enters his senior season as one of only two returning offensive tackles to accomplish that feat.

While it is still unclear if Goosby will play on Saturday, it is good news for the Longhorns that he’ll at least be in position to play when Ohio State visits Austin in Week 2.

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