Why Markus Boswell is a Wild Card at LB for the Texas Longhorns
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The Texas Longhorns are coming into the 2026 season with arguably one of the most talented teams this program has ever had.
It starts under center with quarterback Arch Manning, who, by all accounts, is going to live up to the mountains of expectations he has dealt with since arriving in Austin. Alongside Manning will be two of the most talented wide receivers in the country, Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo. There's no reason this offense shouldn't be one of the best in college football this season. But what about the defensive side of the ball?
The Longhorns' defense is going to be led by 2025 SEC sack leader Colin Simmons. Expectations are that Simmons will even have a better 2026, but will not be able to carry the unit alone. Is there a player who may be flying under the radar coming into the season that could make an immediate impact for the defense? Here's the case for why linebacker Markus Boswell could be that exact wild card.
Depth Piece
Boswell was one of the top transfer talents the Longhorns grabbed in the 2026 transfer portal class. The three-star transfer spent his freshman season with the Akron Zips.
In 11 games with the Zips last season, Boswell had 19 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble. No matter the program, it's always impressive to see a freshman make an impact.
Now the six-foot-one, 231 lbs linebacker is looking to prove his talents belong at the top of the college football world in the best conference in the country, the SEC. However, just where on the field could Boswell find himself this fall?
Strong Competition
There's a good chance that Boswell will be playing behind senior linebacker Brad Spence to start the season. In 2025, Spence had 21 total tackles and three sacks for the Longhorns. But head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't bring Boswell in to be okay with being Spence's backup.
If fans are looking for interesting position battles heading into the fall, there's a good chance Boswell could make some noise in a battle with Spence. There could be an adjustment period for Boswell, as playing in the MAC is a whole lot different than the SEC.
Boswell may be someone the coaching staff sees as having a great future with the program, but he may end up being an impact player in the present.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering Texas, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93