Steve Sarkisian Faces a Major Test of His Offensive Patience

The No. 1 Longhorns enter the Red River Rivalry at 4-0, but their offense has not consistently matched the standard set by the defense. Sarkisian has acknowledged that inconsistency, particularly after Texas struggled to sustain drives against Tennessee.

Oklahoma presents a different kind of challenge. The Sooners have an elite defense that has kept them competitive despite an offense that has struggled to produce points. That creates a game where Texas could be tempted to chase big plays instead of patiently taking what the defense gives it.

For Sarkisian, this is less about finding the perfect play and more about having the discipline to keep calling the right ones when Oklahoma makes the offense work for every yard.

Sarkisian Cannot Let Oklahoma Dictate the Game Plan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma's defense is good enough to create frustration. The Sooners can force Texas into long-yardage situations, limit explosive plays and make each possession feel more important than it actually is.

That is where Sarkisian's patience becomes critical.

Texas does not need to win every drive with an explosive play. It needs to stay committed to a balanced attack, run the football effectively and allow Arch Manning to take the throws that Oklahoma gives him instead of forcing the issue.

Sarkisian has already spoken about the importance of efficiency when explosive plays are not available. After the UTSA game, he pointed to third-down efficiency and red-zone execution as areas Texas must improve when defenses successfully limit its opportunities for big plays.

That philosophy could be especially important Saturday.

Oklahoma's defense has the personnel to make Texas uncomfortable, and the Red River environment can amplify every stalled drive. A couple of punts could easily create the feeling that something needs to change immediately.

That is precisely when Sarkisian cannot abandon what Texas does best.

The Longhorns have enough talent at running back, receiver and quarterback to eventually find answers if they remain balanced. They do not need to force Arch into becoming the reason Texas wins the game.

They need to let the game come to him.

Sarkisian also has to avoid allowing Oklahoma's defensive success on early downs to dictate the rest of the possession. Negative plays have been particularly damaging for Texas this season. Sarkisian said during the bye week that drives starting with negative plays can quickly turn into difficult third-and-long situations, putting pressure on the offensive line, quarterback and receivers.

That makes first down a major part of the equation.

If Texas can stay ahead of the chains, keep mixing the run and pass and resist the urge to hunt for a knockout punch, the Longhorns should eventually create opportunities.

The temptation will be to make something happen.

Sarkisian's challenge is knowing when not to.

Against an Oklahoma defense designed to frustrate Texas, patience may be the most important part of his play-calling.

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