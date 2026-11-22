Texas left no doubt on the table of them being a College Football Playoff team after destroying Arkansas, 45-3, at home on Saturday. From the jump, the Longhorns took over this game to take a 14-0 lead.

They never looked back.

While some groups may have been better than others, this was a complete team win for Texas, which has been rare to come by so far this year. In a season that's been full of surviving games for Steve Sarkisian's team, it'll feel nice to leave a game with no questions that need to be answered.

Here's the grade for each position group after the great win.

Quarterback

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) gets tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning may have played his best game of the season on Saturday and unquestionably played his best half in the first. Going into halftime, Manning had completed 15 of his 17 passing attempts for 230 yards, including three scores, two passing and one rushing.

He ultimately finished with 287 yards and those three touchdowns. It felt like Texas fans finally got to see the quarterback they had been promised when he was recruited to the Forty Acres. Manning played with a different level of confidence after a three-interception performance last week against LSU.

Backup quarterback K.J. Lacey came in the game for the fourth quarter where he led a touchdown drive with a few flashy moments.

If Manning can play like this the rest of the season, assuming Texas makes their way into the playoffs, this team just got even more dangerous.

Grade: A

Running Back

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Michael Terry III (11) during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the way Manning was playing today, the ground game didn't get much work to open up the game. Texas had 33 yards rushing after the first half, but once the game became completely out of reach, the run game was good enough to put the game away.

Sophomore Michael Terry III actually led the way rushingas Raleek Brown had trouble breaking free for big runs. Terry III finished with 32 yards on seven attempts.

However, Brown did provide in the receiving game, finishing with 3 catches for 52 yards.

Derek Cooper Jr. got most of the work in the fourth quarter and added a score himself.

The low statistical performance isn't due to bad offensive line performances, it was just the game script. Manning was too good for Sarkisian to stop calling pass plays.

Grade: B

Wide Receivers

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) catches a pass ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmett Mosley V continued his breakout season, posting his best performance so far, finishing with 106 receiving yards on eight catches, including a 17-yard touchdown catch.

Ryan Wingo was his reliable self, finishing with six catches and 68 yards. With the disappearance of Cam Coleman over the last two weeks, who finished with one 16-yard catch, Wingo and Mosley V have separated themselves as Manning's favorite targets.

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Grade: A-

Tight Ends

Emaree Winston hauled in a 21-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Texas hasn't typically played through their tight ends, especially with Nick Townsend out, so a touchdown for Winston was a good moment for the posistion group.

Grade: C+

Defensive Line

Considering the Longhorns were without star defensive edge Colin Simmons today and lost defensive tackle Hero Kanu for the season, the defensive line played well enough.

While Texas was able to create pressure at times, there were plenty of plays where Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jackson looked comfortable in the pocket. Fortunately for the Longhorns, Jackson simply missed multiple throws on Saturday.

Defensive edge Lance Jackson had himself a solid game, getting a sack in the first half and repeatedly getting off blocks quickly to make the tackle.

Grade: B

Linebackers

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates on the field after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheem Biles continues to produce at an elite level for a Longhorns defense that is one of the best in all of college football.

Biles finished with six tackles, tied for the team lead and was always the guy to meet an Arkansas player if they got to the second level.

For a team that struggled last week guarding the middle of the field, it felt like a new unit as that area was consistently locked up in the first half.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scores a touchdown for a pick-six after making an interception during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One week removed from his three-interception performance against LSU, defensive back Jelani McDonald was once again the star of Texas' defense with the play of the game for that side of the ball.

A tipped ball landed directly into McDonald's hands, which was returned for a 31-yard pick-six. Along with McDonald's performance, the secondary did a good job of preventing explosive plays that Arkansas relies on between Jackson and his favorite target, Chris Marshall. Marshall was not completely shut down on Saturday, but he was prevented frrom taking over the game at any point.

That's something opponents in Arkansas's wins weren't able to do.

Freshman defensive back John Meredith got the first interception of his career as well late in the fourth quarter.

Grade: A-

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