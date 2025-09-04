Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Gets Honest About Battling Complacency

Overconfidence can cause problems when it comes to facing unranked opponents early in the season, but the Texas Longhorns will need to bring intensity to the next few weeks of matchups to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Payton Blalock

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) chases Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) chases Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a tough Week 1 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns look to improve their record throughout these next three weeks in front of a home crowd at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

They will start off this string of games on the Forty Acres on Saturday, Sept. 6, against the San Jose State Spartans, an unranked Mountain West Conference team.

As they seek to get back on track, one potential threat could hinder their performance throughout the rest of the nonconference season: complacency.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisia
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian runs across the field during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian on complacency

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian weighed in on his thoughts surrounding complacency and outside noise in a recent media availability.

“I don’t worry about it because of the outside noise,” he said. “I worry about it because I think that’s human nature, right?”

The trope of unranked teams upsetting highly ranked ones on their own turf during nonconference play has been a recurring one throughout the history of college football, but this year’s Longhorn team can’t afford to sacrifice another loss this early in the season.

Last week’s loss already made them the first preseason AP Poll No. 1-ranked team to lose their season opener since 1990, and if they want to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive, an upward trajectory must follow the defeat. 

Sarkisian emphasized that overconfidence against lower grade opponents is something he actively addresses with his team. 

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that human nature is human nature, and we can get caught in that trap,” he said. “And so sometimes, you coach them harder. Sometimes, you point out the slightest of details that could be off to make sure that the screws are tightened up really tight and that we’re ready to play.”

Avoiding the trap will be necessary against the Spartans this upcoming weekend, UTEP on Sept. 13 and Sam Houston State on Sept. 20.

After that, SEC play will arrive. Texas opens conference season against the Florida Gators on the road in what could be a very difficult battle. Coming off three decisive wins could help propel them forward into this next away contest with a newfound confidence.

They will also face strong programs like Georgia and Texas A&M during the latter half of their season, which will require their best performances.

While the matchups throughout these next three weeks might not seem as exciting as the ones that will follow them, claiming victories and embracing team growth during this portion of the season could be integral as October and November approach.

