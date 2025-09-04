Steve Sarkisian Gets Honest About Battling Complacency
After a tough Week 1 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns look to improve their record throughout these next three weeks in front of a home crowd at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
They will start off this string of games on the Forty Acres on Saturday, Sept. 6, against the San Jose State Spartans, an unranked Mountain West Conference team.
As they seek to get back on track, one potential threat could hinder their performance throughout the rest of the nonconference season: complacency.
Steve Sarkisian on complacency
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian weighed in on his thoughts surrounding complacency and outside noise in a recent media availability.
“I don’t worry about it because of the outside noise,” he said. “I worry about it because I think that’s human nature, right?”
The trope of unranked teams upsetting highly ranked ones on their own turf during nonconference play has been a recurring one throughout the history of college football, but this year’s Longhorn team can’t afford to sacrifice another loss this early in the season.
Last week’s loss already made them the first preseason AP Poll No. 1-ranked team to lose their season opener since 1990, and if they want to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive, an upward trajectory must follow the defeat.
Sarkisian emphasized that overconfidence against lower grade opponents is something he actively addresses with his team.
“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that human nature is human nature, and we can get caught in that trap,” he said. “And so sometimes, you coach them harder. Sometimes, you point out the slightest of details that could be off to make sure that the screws are tightened up really tight and that we’re ready to play.”
Avoiding the trap will be necessary against the Spartans this upcoming weekend, UTEP on Sept. 13 and Sam Houston State on Sept. 20.
After that, SEC play will arrive. Texas opens conference season against the Florida Gators on the road in what could be a very difficult battle. Coming off three decisive wins could help propel them forward into this next away contest with a newfound confidence.
They will also face strong programs like Georgia and Texas A&M during the latter half of their season, which will require their best performances.
While the matchups throughout these next three weeks might not seem as exciting as the ones that will follow them, claiming victories and embracing team growth during this portion of the season could be integral as October and November approach.