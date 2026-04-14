3 Texas Longhorns Receive Injury Update From Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of spring practice, which means multiple players dealing with injury have been slowing working their way back to full health.

After the 2025 season ended, Texas announced a lengthy list of players that underwent offseason surgeries, as it quickly become obvious that the team would not be at full strength for most of the spring.

Though the coaching staff will still have to wait until the fall to see what the roster looks like at full strength, things are trending in the right direction based on the injury update that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Justus Terry, DL

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

After undergoing shoulder surgery, Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry has been sidelined during spring practice.

Fortunately, Sarkisian said that sophomore has shed the sling he was wearing and is now set to participate in summer workouts in preparation for the season.

"Justus is out of the sling, so he's making progress," Sarkisian said. "The month of May is going to be big for him, getting his strength back where it needs to be, so he can be ready in June and July, so he can be ready in August."

Arch Manning, QB

Texas quarterback Arch Manning underwent offseason foot surgery but has continued to throw in practice while working his way back to full strength. Sarkisian, who said that Manning went through two drives of 7-on-7 Thursday, also added that summer is when he expects his star quarterback to be at 100 percent health.

If this were the fall, Manning would likely be out there in full capacity but it's clear the staff is being extra cautious.

"(The goal) is for him to come back in June 100 percent ready to rock and roll," Sarkisian said. " ... He could probably be out there right now, there's no doubt about it. But I don't know what three practices for him would do, going live with other guys around him who have had the entire camp."

Emmett Mosley V, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V runs the bal in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V went down with an injury in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan before undergoing ankle surgery. He has been sidelined during spring but Sarkisian said Tuesday that he's back on the practice field.

Similar to Manning, it appears the coaching staff has been cautious with Mosley V in order to avoid a setback.

"Emmett is back," Sarkisian said. "We didn't put him in any of the team stuff today, but he's been catching. He's a lot like Arch. I could probably put him in there, but for two or three practices, is it worth it?"

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