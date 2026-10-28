Steve Sarkisian Has Done Something No Other Texas Head Coach Has Done Before

There aren't many firsts left to be accomplished or earned for a historic team like the Texas Longhorns; however, when one does happen, it's usually a pretty big feat.

And after the Longhorns scored a bounce-back win over the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels over the weekend; head coach Steve Sarkisian put himself in rarefied air and accomplished something no coach at Texas has done before.

With the win over the Rebels, Sarkisian became the first-ever Texas head coach to record four straight wins over AP Top 10-ranked opponents at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Steve Sarkisian Makes Program History After Ole Miss Win

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The feat of winning four straight games against top 10 opponents at home has happened before, as the Longhorns did that in 1949–1953 and 1968–1978; however, it had never been done under one head coach, as the four-game winning streaks occurred under multiple head coaches each of the previous times.

Sarkisian began what's now a historic game-winning streak last season when the Longhorns took down the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores. The Longhorns returned to Austin after an overtime thriller in Starkville and held off a late surge from the Commodores for a 34-31 win.

The Longhorns would get their second win of the four-game winning streak in the final week of the regular season when the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies rolled into DKR for the first game of the renewed Lone Star Showdown that took place in Austin.

Sarkisian would cap off the 2025 regular season with a signature win, spoiling what would've been an undefeated regular season for the Aggies as the Longhorns earned the win under the lights at home 27-17 the day after Thanksgiving.

Texas got the third win earlier this season when the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes made their way into town for a big-time non-conference clash. While it took a dramatic 20-point comeback for the Longhorns to secure a 24-23 win, they left week two of the 2026 season with one of the best wins in the early part of the year and became the No. 1 team in the country.

And last weekend, the Longhorns earned the fourth win of that streak, overcoming a late-stage comeback from the Rebels to secure a 34-27 win over Ole Miss.

Sarkisian won't have the chance to extend his four-game winning streak over Top-10 opponents at home this season, with the Longhrons having just two home games remaining against Mississippi State and Arkansas, both of which are unranked.

However, Sarkisian could have the opportunity to extend that historic streak at some point next season with what should be another challenging SEC slate.

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