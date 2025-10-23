Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Hints at Plan for CJ Baxter vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter is set to make his return from a four-game absence.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter runs for yards during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter runs for yards during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' offense is getting a bit healthier as the toughest portion of their SEC schedule approaches.

Texas has been without running back CJ Baxter since he injured his hamstring on the first play against UTEP on Sept. 13, something that became a concerning development after he missed all of last season due to a knee injury.

Fortunately, Baxter is now set to make his return to the field on Saturday in Starkville against Mississippi State after being upgraded to probable on the initial injury report, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided some further details on his potential usage against the Bulldogs.

Steve Sarkisian Talks CJ Baxter's Usage

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter rushes the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"I thought he's looked good in practice and I thought he's gotten better and stronger as the week's gone on," Sarkisian said of Baxter Thursday during his weekly Zoom meeting with local media.

The Longhorns will likely still lean on Quintrevion Wisner as the starter, but it's possible that the plan for Baxter could have him involved in some "critical situations," per Sarkisian.

"I don't envision C4 walking out of there with 20-something carries," Sarkisian said. "But if he can play in this game and be effective and be an integral part in critical situations, I think that would be really beneficial for our team."

In Baxter's four-game absence, Wisner has been the bellcow, particularly in the 23-6 win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma when he finished with 22 carries for 94 yards along with five catches for 34 yards. He then added 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in the overtime win over Kentucky.

Baxter and Wisner split work out of the backfield in the season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in a game where the Texas rushing attack was productive against an elite defense. Wisner had 16 carries for 80 yards while Baxter had 10 attempts for 40 yards.

CJ Baxter's Stats This Season

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

So far this season, Baxter has tallied 24 rush attempts for 110 yards along with seven catches for 22 yards.

With his return now looming, he will be able to take some of the load off of Wisner while also providing Arch Manning with another body in pass protection, something the Texas offense desperately needs considering how the offensive line has performed.

Baxter will look to find the end zone for the first time this season when the No. 22 Longhorns kick off from Starkville against Mississippi State on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.

