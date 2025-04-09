Steve Sarkisian Hints at Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Needs
As the Texas Longhorns go through spring practice, not only are they beginning preparations for the fall. But they are also evaluating their roster and trying to identify potential holes that need to be addressed ahead of next season.
This could be addressed as soon as April 16th, when the spring transfer portal window opens. And while the Longhorns still have a few more practices left in spring, head coach Steve Sarkisian already has a few positions in mind that he could look to add in the portal.
“Naturally, there are a couple of positions depth-wise where we’re not where we need to be right now,” Sarkisian said. “We’ll look at the portal that way. Our numbers are down at receiver right now from a scholarship standpoint.
"Our numbers are down on the defensive line from where our numbers really should be. And our number’s really down at tight end. It’s not a secret that we’ll look to the portal, but I don’t want to take a guy just for a number.”
Even with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class and a portal class that saw the Longhorns add five more players via the portal in the winter, they could dip back in for more. But as Sarkisian noted, they won't just take someone from the portal just to take one.
Look no further than what Texas has done at the receiver position in the portal for an example of what the Longhorns are looking for in players: difference-makers. Despite the receiver position being one of Texas's most talented spots thus far under Sarkisian, they've added via the portal in each of the past two offseasons.
Ahead of 2023 they landed Adonai Mitchell, who was paired with returning starters Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington. Then, just last offseason, they added a trio of receivers in Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and Silas Bolden.
Those additions topped off the position. Which is what Sarkisian and Co., are seemingly hoping to do this offseason again via the portal. But not just at receiver.