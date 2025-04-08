Quartet of Texas Longhorns Appear in Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft
With the NFL Draft now just over two weeks away, more and more analysts are unveiling their penultimate mocks, or even their final mocks in some cases.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., one of the premier draft analysts of all time, recently released his first two-round mock of the year, and as expected, the Texas Longhorns have a strong presence.
The trio of offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., cornerback Jahdae Barron and wide receiver Matthew Golden all go in the first round as expected, but the order may come as a bit of a surprise. Barron is actually the first of the group to come off the board, going at No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
"Terron Armstead's retirement makes this interesting," Kiper wrote. "The Dolphins ranked 28th in pass block win rate last season (55.7%), and protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is paramount. Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. could fit. But Miami also drafted Patrick Paul late in the second round last April, and he has spent a year learning behind Armstead. The Dolphins could start Paul and use this pick to clean up the CB2 spot opposite Jalen Ramsey, where either Storm Duck, Cam Smith or Ethan Bonner is currently slated to start.
"Barron would jump to the front of the line. His ball skills (five INTs in 2024), speed and versatility would boost the unit."
Miami's pass defense took a major step forward last season and finished ninth in the league, but they still need to address their secondary. Barron, a consensus All-American in 2024, could be exactly what the Dolphins are looking for.
Next up for the Longhorns is Golden, who goes at No. 16 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
"Despite using the No. 4 pick on receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. last year, the Cardinals' 2024 offense leaned on its explosive run game," Kiper wrote. "If Arizona can find another top-tier pass catcher to help the aerial game catch up, this offense would be hard to stop. Golden is a great route runner, and he has 4.29 speed to run underneath some Kyler Murray deep balls. He had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine TDs last season, and he'd give the Cards a solid 1-2-3 punch in Harrison, Golden and tight end Trey McBride."
After transferring from Houston last year, Golden became the go-to weapon for Quinn Ewers as he led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. If he can immediately stand out for the Cardinals as he did for the Longhorns, then Murray and co. could be scary in 2025.
Finally is Banks, who often comes off the board first in these mock drafts, but here he goes to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 18 overall.
"Banks gave up three sacks over 42 career starts at left tackle for the Longhorns. He's agile for 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, and he has some pop. The Seahawks have Charles Cross at left tackle, so Banks would help elsewhere on this lackluster offensive line. Right tackle Abraham Lucas has played in just 13 games over the past two seasons. The guard spots are both issues. Banks could fit in at any of those spots.
"New quarterback Sam Darnold ranked seventh in the NFL in QBR when he had a clean pocket in Minnesota last season (74.5). Facing pressure, he was 22nd (23.4). So it's pretty clear Seattle has to address the pass protection to maximize the Darnold signing."
Banks was once seen as arguably the top offensive line prospect in this class, but his stock has steadily declined recently. Still, he's a unanimous All-American who can play either tackle or guard, so he's essentially a first-round lock.
While that's the end of the Longhorns in the first round, one did manage to make it into the second round, that being wide receiver Isaiah Bond at No. 57 overall to the Carolina Panthers. However, that does mean that other stars, such as Ewers and defensive lineman Alfred Collins, will have ot wait until the third round or later.