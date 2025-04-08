Steve Sarkisian Has High Praise for Texas Longhorns Secondary
Nearly halfway through its spring training, Texas Longhorns football continues to adjust to not only a locker room full of fresh faces, but the increased responsibilities left by those now pursuing an NFL Draft invitation.
One of the most prominent names looking to kick start his professional career is former Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, who is practically a confirmed first-round pick. Barron led the secondary for the Longhorns last season alongside returning senior safety Michael Taaffe. But now the question remains of who will step up in preparation for Taaffe's inevitable departure and hold the standard held by Barron.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian assured the media on Tuesday that the Longhorns have an impressive lineup in store with the number of additions and emerging underclassmen at the defensive back position.
"When you look at the secondary as a whole, just body types, skill set, ability, corner, star, safeties, I would argue it's probably one of our better, if not our best, looking position on the team," Sarkisian said. "It's been a group that we've really tried to recruit a specific skill set, a specific body type, we've got really good length, we're athletic, we can run in the secondary, and it's allowing us to play a style over there that I've always wanted to be. Very aggressive, guys that can do multiple things."
Some players that Sarkisian mentioned he was impressed with were senior Jaylon Guilbeau, sophomores Kobe Black and Warren Roberson, and freshmen Kade Phillips, Wardell Mack, and Graceson Littleton.
He also noted that there have been a couple of position changes, the most drastic being sophomore wide receiver and running back Ryan Niblett moving to defensive back, alongside Guilbeau moving from star to corner.
The secondary has also seen the implementation of a new-look coaching staff, headlined by former Texas defensive passing game coordinator Duane Akina making his return to Austin after 12 years. Sarkisian and company also brought on assistant coaches Keynodo Hudson for the nickel position and Mark Orphey for the cornerback position.
"It's been a good group so far, and they've got three brand new coaches over there with Coach Akina, Coach Orphey, and Coach Hudson," Sarkisian said. "So there's been a transition for that too, even for our veteran players, it's a new voice."
Being able to fill the shoes of the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner will be a challenge in itself, but with a talented secondary already noticeable in April, it'll surely be a friendly competition of who will rise to the occasion this season.