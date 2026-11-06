Steve Sarkisian Makes Unexpected Darrell K Royal Reference Amid Texas Run Game Woes

The Texas Longhorns brought in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown to improve the running game this season. That idea hasn't quite worked out.

Smothers will miss the rest of the season with a torn MCL in his knee, but even with him in the lineup, Texas hasn't run the ball well. The Longhorns are 13th in the SEC in rushing yards per game (135.38).

In Texas' 31-3 win over Mississippi State, it finished with 60 rushing yards. Steve Sarkisian is looking for answers to this issue.

Sarkisian Makes a Nod to Darrell K. Royal

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian was asked about the running game woes and said it needs to be more physical and consistent.

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"Making sure that we've got enough things that if they're overloading the box that we can take advantage of it on the perimeter," Sarkisian said. "And then call the best plays possible at the right times, and that's all you can do."

"I said a couple of weeks ago, 'I can't dust off Coach Royal's playbook and put the wishbone this week'," Sarkisian said. "We've got to commit to who we are, we've got to do better at who we are, and we got to do it a lot more consistently with the right amount of physicality."

Texas could struggle to find a solution this week. The Longhorns will hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers. Missouri is third in the SEC in average rushing yards allowed per game (98.25). The Tigers' defense has allowed three 100-yard rushers, and two of them were in the same game (Kewan Lacy and Makhi Frazier).

Raleek Brown ran for 157 yards in Texas' win over Ole Miss, becoming the first Longhorn running back to eclipse the century mark this season. However, as mentioned earlier, the running game took a step backward last week. Without Smothers, Brown is the clear lead back, while Michael Terry II and Derrek Cooper will receive increased snaps. Someone has to produce.

Royal's wishbone offense made the Longhorns an offensive juggernaut, so it was cool to see Sarkisian reference it. As Sarkisian noted, the wishbone offense can't help Texas in 2026, but the Longhorns have to play with the same level of physicality, and it starts with the offensive line.

Texas struggled to protect Arch Manning and establish the running game last week. These issues can't repeat themselves, otherwise, Texas could be staring at its third loss of the season.

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