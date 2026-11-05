Texas Gets Devastating Hollywood Smothers Injury Update Ahead of Missouri

The Texas Longhorns have been no stranger to the injury bug this season, though this hasn't stopped the team from being firmly in the College Football Playoff race.

Already without starting left tackle Trevor Goosby for the remainder of the season, the injury issues have piled up for Texas headed into Saturday's road matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Now, the Longhorns are receiving worst-case scenario news when it comes to starting running back Hollywood Smothers, who exited last week's game against Mississippi State with an apparent lower-body injury.

Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Out for Rest of Season

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smothers will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn MCL in his knee, according to multiple reports. He started the year off as the team's starter after transferring in from NC State.

In the second half against Mississippi State, Smothers took a hard hit to his lower body and sat on the turf holding his left knee. He was then helped off the field by trainers and was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Smothers finishes his 2026 season with 69 carries for 283 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 79 yards and another score. His pair of rushing touchdowns came in one of the biggest moments of Texas' season, as he had two scores in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, highlighted by the game-winning touchdown in the final minute to complete the comeback.

Where Texas Goes From Here

The Longhorns have already gotten accustomed to life without Smothers this season. He previously dealt with ankle and shoulder injuries, forcing him to miss games against Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Texas running back Raleek Brown now becomes the no-doubt starter moving forward for the Longhorns. So far this season, he's tallied 92 carries for 452 yards and five touchdowns along with 12 catches for 54 yard and another score. This was highlighted by an impressive performance in the win over Ole Miss when he had 23 carries for 157 yards.

Behind him, Michael Terry III and Derrek Cooper will continue to receive an uptick in snaps. Terry has impressed and appears to have overtaken Cooper on the depth chart. It feels likely Terry will be Brown's backup moving forward.

No. 7 Texas and No. 18 Missouri will kickoff from Columbia on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

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