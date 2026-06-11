Steve Sarkisian's Message to Texas Should Have Fans Ready to Run Through a Wall

It's only June, but everybody in or around the Texas Longhorns football program is counting down the days until they take the field for the first game of the 2026 season.

This team has one thing on its mind, and it's all about starting fast. Last season's opening game had the national media ready to attack head coach Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns. In reality, it was a great defensive battle between two great programs that ultimately was won by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Texas State Bobcats may not be on the Buckeyes' level, but you best believe Coach Sarkisian is telling his team the exact opposite. Once again, expectations are lofty for the Longhorns coming into the 2026 season. It's championship or bust for many, and it appears Sarkisian understands the assignment. Actually, it feels like Sarkisian is walking into this season with a lot more confidence compared to previous seasons.

Swagger Like Sark

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Longhorns superstar defensive end Colin Simmons was recently on "The Journey", and during his visit, Simmons spoke about the message Sarkisian has for his team this season.

"The University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or the timid," Simmons relayed during his conversation.

This isn't the first time Sarkisian has said these words, as it's an program-wide approach that he's discussed with the media in the past. But making it the clear direction for the team in 2026 feels different. That's the kind of comment that one might hear from Billy Bob Thornton when he's playing a Texas high school football coach on the big screen. Seriously, that is a cinema worthy quote.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With players like Simmons, Sarkisian has the right to walk with a little more pep in his step leading into the 2026 season. Simmons led the SEC in sacks last season, and there's a great chance the Longhorns' defensive leader will be right back on top of the charts at the end of this season.

Add that the team is getting another season of quarterback Arch Manning, and the expectations of a deep College Football Playoff run are starting to make sense.

Expectations are one thing; this team proving that the preseason hype is legit is a completely different thing. But no matter where you land on the preseason hype, the Longhorns are being led by a coach who isn't going to fear any other team on the opposite sideline. 2026 has the potential to be a historic season in Austin, and it always starts with the culture built by Coach Sarkisian.

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