How Big Of A Season Could Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Actually Have?

As the days continue to tick down until the start of the 2026 college football season, the Texas Longhorns remain one of the most talked about teams in the country.

Recently, the team received a vote of confidence from the national media, as they were ranked the number one team in the SEC heading into the upcoming season. That's high expectations, but if the expectations weren't high coming into a season in Austin, then something would be fundamentally wrong with the program.

This team is surrounded by talent. Today, we take a closer look at junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo. What will be Wingo's ceiling with this offense that is full of firepower?

Returning Star

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In this day and age of college sports, it feels like a recruiting win when a player announces they are returning for another season at the school they are already attending. The Longhorns getting Wingo back is massive for the expectations of their offense.

Last season, the Longhorns' wide receiver had a breakout season. The then sophomore receiver finished the 2025 season with 54 receptions, 834 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions. The biggest aspect of Wingo's return is his built-in trust with quarterback Arch Manning.

Go-To Receiver

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A trusted talent for Manning to have in his offense is massive, as this unit wants to level up. The Longhorns have a few transfer portal pieces that are going to be huge this fall, but a quarterback already having trust in one of his receivers before the summer really heats up can pay off in a huge way in those late November games.

When the pressure is coming quickly, Manning knows he has one talent that has proven himself in the past. It wouldn't be shocking to see Mingo be the receiver who makes the tough third down receptions for the Longhorns this season.

How Big Of A Season To Expect?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

So, how big of a season can Wingo actually have? There's no question the junior receiver can be one of the top receivers in the SEC for 2026. Steve Sarkisian and his staff are going to expect a lot from transfer receiver Cam Coleman. However, if Wingo takes the next step on the field, this could be one of the more deadly receiver duos in the country.

Wingo is just another reason fans should be excited about this offense.

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