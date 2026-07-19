Steve Sarkisian Opens Up on How Texas High School Football Leaders Impact the Future

The Texas Longhorns football program will soon be putting the final touches on their preparations for the 2026 season.

With fall camp right around the corner, the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be participating in SEC Media Days this week. It will be a week full of learning more about the program and gives fans a chance to hear from their head coach and a few players.

Recently. Sarkisian spoke about more than his program. The Longhorns' head coach had time to speak on the state of Texas high school football and just how important the coaches and schools are to the state.

Everything Is Bigger In Texas

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Vieth of Inside Texas shared Sarkisian's comments on the importance of Texas high school football.

"Those that do it at the high school level, you know, just don't lose sight of the fact that you're impacting society," said Sarkisian when referring to the coaches that give their time at the high school level.

The Longhorns' head coach went on to talk about the importance of coaches teaching players more than just the game of football.

Sarkisian believes that the life lessons learned through sports are what can lead young people to be successful in life off of the playing field.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian's comments on high school coaches ring true. Everyone has stories of their time as a high school athlete.

Those are memories everyone carries for the rest of their lives. If you're someone who has those memories, there's a good chance you had a great coach along the way.

To get to the level of playing for a program like the Longhorns, one would cut their teeth at the high school level. There's so much talent on football fields in high schools around Texas that Sarkisian really can field almost his whole team with in-state talent.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the Longhorns' current 2027 recruiting class, 55% of the talent in the class is from Texas. It's important for the Longhorns to find the best talent in Texas, and so far, they are finding that talent.

High school sports can sometimes feel like they are overlooked. However, one of the top college football coaches in the country realizes the important job that high school coaches have.

Building stars that could possibly play for programs like Texas starts on those hot summer days on a high school field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.