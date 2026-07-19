The Biggest Concern Nobody is Talking About for Texas

Everyone around the college football landscape knows that it is going to be an uphill battle for the Texas Longhorns to reach the promised land of the National Championship game in late January.

From its tough Southeastern Conference schedule to another year of fielding a relatively inexperienced team once again in 2026.

Despite the headlines of the signing of Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman earlier this year, the Texas wide receiver room is going to be packed with talent once again.

Arguably, the most talented receiver corps he's played with yet, quarterback Arch Manning is going to have to learn or be forced to spread the ball around this coming season.

Can Texas Handle All of Its Talent?

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) warms up against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although some have come close, the Longhorns have not had a receiver produce a 1,000-yard season since standout Xavier Worthy’s 2023 campaign, leading Texas with 75 receptions en route to 1,014 yards as Quinn Ewers' No. 1 option in the passing game.

Compared to last season’s leader, Ryan Wingo, who was the true star in the passing game in an otherwise lackluster room for 54 receptions on 100 targets, producing 834 yards.

As mentioned before, Steve Sarkisian and Co. picked up Auburn’s No. 1 option in the transfer portal. Coleman produced similar numbers to Wingo in 2025, 57 receptions on 95 targets for 725 yards.

Have Coleman and Wingo proven their value over the past season? Short answer: yes, but the caveat is the unknown of how the duo will work fighting for targets in Sarkisan’s offense.

Texas has seen that a talented receiver pairing can still thrive without the other being put at a disadvantage, stats-wise. Going back to 2023 is a prime example when both Worthy and AD Michtell were producing at high levels.

But that was under Ewers, who spread the ball around a little more than Manning, but the sample size for the current Longhorns starter is significantly smaller.

Emmett Mosley V is the second main returner to this Texas offense and really came into his own after finally coming back from the injury that took him out for the first four games of the season. Notably, the Vanderbilt game was when he led the Longhorns in receptions with seven catches on 10 targets.

Manning tends to go with what is most comfortable, targeting Wingo almost 50 more times than Mosley and former receiver Parker Livingstone. That tendency saw him force some balls into dangerous situations early on in the season, but it tapered off as he got more comfortable.

With another year of progress for Manning, the Longhorns' offense on paper can be one of the best in the nation. But it's going to be a two-way street: depending on whether Manning can spread the love, and if Sarkisian can tailor to his offense’s strengths.

Fortunately for the Longhorns' offensive group, the pressure will not solely be placed on its pass catchers, with the addition of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers in the backfield bolstering a dynamic, balanced offense every playcaller strives for.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.