Why Texas Longhorns Fans Shouldn't Panic If Arch Manning Can't Play vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns may be without starting quarterback Arch Manning for next week's home matchup versus the Vanderbilt Commodores after the redshirt sophomore exited injured in overtime against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Serving as the starter in his place would be senior Matthew Caldwell, the Troy transfer who stepped in late in Starkville and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmett Mosley IV.
If Manning is unable to go versus the Bulldogs, Caldwell would become the fourth Texas backup in as many years to start at least a game for the Longhorns. Here's how the previous three, each of whom replaced starter Quinn Ewers, did:
Hudson Card -- 2022
In 2021, Casey Thompson and Card split quarterback duties in what ended up being a wacky 5-7 season. When Ewers arrived in 2022, Card entered a true backup role.
But after Ewers left the game versus No. 1 Alabama with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter, Card took over not only for the rest of the game against the Crimson Tide, but for weeks after. Card recorded 158 yards on 14 of 22 passing while playing host to Alabama, the Longhorns falling to Bryce Young and company on a late field goal.
The next week, Card contributed to a three-score win over in-state foe UTSA, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown, and running for another 35 yards. Then, the Longhorns went on the road to Texas Tech, where Card accumulated 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Card led a late game-tying drive that ended in a 48-yard Burt Auburn field goal to send the game to overtime. In overtime, however, a Texas fumble by Bijan Robinson led to a Red Raider win, 37-34.
Card's final start of 2022 came in a home win over West Virginia, with his most impressive statline yet: 21 of 27 for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Texas found an early 28-0 lead and ultimately earned an 18-point win over the Mountaineers. Ewers returned the following week in a dominant Red River Rivalry win.
The subsequent offseason, Card left Austin for West Lafayette, Indiana, spending his final two collegiate seasons as the Purdue Boilmakers starter.
Maalik Murphy -- 2023
Murphy served in the backup role to Ewers after Card exited to Purdue.
When Ewers left Texas' seventh game of the season, a home matchup against Houston, in the third quarter, Murphy took the field. The then-redshirt freshman only completed one pass in the fourth quarter against the Cougars -- a seven-yard throw to wide receiver Jordan Whittington. But Texas, primarily through its backfield duo of Jonathan Brooks and CJ Baxter, took and maintained the lead late, pushing their record to 6-1 with a 31-24 win.
Murphy started in Ewers' place the next two weeks, helping the Longhorns get two home conference wins versus BYU (35-6) and ranked Kansas State (33-30 in overtime). In the start, Murphy recorded 418 passing yards on 35 of 62 passing, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions. All three of the touchdowns went to Adonai Mitchell, who tallied 208 yards in the two games Murphy started.
Murphy spent last season as the starter at Duke, setting a new passing touchdown school record, and is currently in the starting role at Oregon State.
Arch Manning -- 2024
When Ewers went down early in the second quarter against UTSA, Manning took over and came out hot.
On nine completions against the Roadrunners, Manning threw four touchdowns and added one on the ground, scurrying 67 yards to hit paydirt. The following week against UL Monroe, Manning again led the Longhorns to a 50-point performance, throwing for 258 yards, two touchdowns, but also two interceptions. The matchup with the Warhawks ended up being the Jaydon Blue show, after the running back contributed four touchdowns, three on the ground and one from Manning.
In his final start of the year, Manning lit up Mississippi State for 325 yards and two touchdowns on 26 of 31 passing, as the Longhorns earned their first Southeastern Conference win. Manning surpassed that passing total for the first time in this year's matchup with the Bulldogs, setting a new career mark with 346 yards on Saturday in Starkville.
Manning temporarily stepped in for Ewers when Texas hosted Georgia, as the Longhorns struggled to put anything together offensively. He threw just six passes and was sacked twice before Ewers re-entered the contest. Manning maintained a mini role in the offense with his legs throughout the rest of the 2024 season, the standout moment coming on his 15-yard rushing touchdown at Texas A&M.
With Manning now facing a potential absence as the starter, his backup, Caldwell, is in a position to become the next Longhorn featured on this list.