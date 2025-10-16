Steve Sarkisian Praises Development of Special Teams
Texas football continues to develop on every side of the ball, improving as the season progresses.
As the team enters its next SEC matchup against Kentucky, head coach Steve Sarkisian says the Longhorns' special teams is starting to find its stride.
Special Teams Has Stepped Up for the Longhorns
"I think we're really starting to hit our stride on special teams," Sarkisian said. "I know we haven't been perfect throughout the year, but I really feel like special teams is a weapon of ours."
The most recent example of special teams success that comes to mind is Ryan Niblett's 75-yard punt return for a touchdown against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game this past Saturday. The first punt returned for a touchdown this season, Niblett's run helped the Longhorns to a 23-6 victory over the Sooners.
Currently, Texas averages 21.6 yards, leading the SEC. It's not just Niblett who has stood out, but punter Jack Bouwmeester and kicker Mason Shipley as well.
"Whether it's with [Bouwmeester] or [Shipley]...punting and kicking, whether it's with Ryan Niblett in the return game...I think that aspect of our team probably isn't talked about enough," Sarkisian said.
Bouwmeester currently averages 46.9 yards per punt, ranking sixth in the SEC. Among his 23 punts this season, Bouwmeester has placed five inside the 20-yard line and seven have traveled 50-plus yards.
Shipley has had his fair share of contributions as well, making eight of 10 field goals attempted this season. His two misses both came against Oklahoma this past Saturday, when one kick had the distance but hit one of the uprights, and the other fell short of the goal posts.
Though Sarkisian seems to be pleased with the progress of his special teams unit, there are still some areas he thinks they could improve.
"You know we haven't blocked a punt yet or a field goal yet...and we're trying," Sarkisian said.
The Longhorns blocked two kicks last season, but are still looking for their first of the 2025 season. Perhaps the Longhorns may be able to find their way to the Wildcat punter or kicker on Saturday.
Special teams will once again take the field alongside the rest of the team when the Longhorns travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky, which is currently still seeking its first win in SEC play. The game will kick off at 6 CT on ESPN.