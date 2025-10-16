Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats: What The Stats Say
The questions and uproar about the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season, at least for the moment, have died down after the Longhorns pieced together a statement victory in the Red River Rivalry after leaving the Cotton Bowl with the golden hat for the second straight year, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 23-6.
Texas will look to carry on its momentum and restart a win streak as it heads back out on the road and travels to a place the program has never been, as the Longhorns take a visit up to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.
While the two teams head into the matchup trending in different directions, with the Longhorns sitting at 3-2 with a big win a week ago and the Wildcats heading in with a 2-3 record after a bye week and coming off two straight losses last time out. Taking a look at the statistics, here's some insight into the matchup by the numbers.
Battle in the Air
While the Longhorns will always look to be a balanced offense utilizing both the passing and run game, the offense obviously has its emphasis on the arm of quarterback Arch Manning. Texas has struggled getting the air attack to roll quickly, currently ranked No. 10 in average passing yards per game in the SEC, with just 12 passing touchdowns on the season, ranked seventh in the conference.
Where the Longhorns' passing attack has thrived is with their chunk plays, currently ranked No. 5 in the SEC, averaging 12.72 yards per completion. Texas might have regained its groove against the Sooners, which will have to be crucial against the Wildcats' defense.
While Kentucky has struggled against some of the SEC's passing attacks, allowing the most yards per completion, nearing close to 14 yards per completion, which Texas will have to take advantage of, and the third most passing yards per game, Kentucky's passing defense has been a bend-don't-break unit.
Allowing just three passing touchdowns through five games, the second fewest in the conference, tied with the Longhorns, and have been great at generating turnovers with six interceptions on the season, which is tied with Alabama for the second most interceptions in the SEC.
Underrated Road Challenge
While the list of the toughest places to play in the SEC always begins with the same names, Alabama's Bryant Denny Stadium, LSU's Tiger Stadium, Texas A&M's Kyle Field, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats' Kroger Field, as of late, has been proven to be a challenge to some of the top teams in the conference.
Earlier this season, the Wildcats found themselves in a close matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field. Despite the loss, the Wildcats battled well into the third quarter with the then No. 20-ranked Rebels. who have now proven to be one of the top teams in the country. currently ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation.
Last season, Kentucky made another match-up with a top-ranked team a real challenge for the visiting team, with Georgia leaving Lexington with a nail-biting one-point victory, beating the Wildcats just 13-12 while the Bulldogs were ranked the No. 1 team in the country.
No matchup will ever be easy, especially in the SEC, and Kentucky has been the living definition of that. The Longhorns will have to be ready to take on the challenge as they head to Kroger Field on Saturday.