What Counts as a Successful Season for Texas in 2026?

The Texas Longhorns are less than two months away from kicking off their 2026 season against the Texas State Bobcats.

Excitement is growing around the country as the season gets closer and closer. Next week, the SEC will be holding their annual media days, which means football will be in the air very soon.

For the Longhorns, the expectations are high for the 2026 season. But what should be the real expectations for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his program? This is what should be considered a successful season for the 2026 Longhorns.

All In

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The level of expectations placed on the shoulders of this program last season was insurmountable. This team was handed the crown before they even had a chance to play a game.

While the expectations are high once again this season, it doesn't feel like the pressure they faced last summer is the same.

Missing the College Football Playoff last season was brutal for Texas. That's why, in order for this season to be a success, the Longhorns will not only need to make the CFP, but they also need to at least get one playoff win.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It shouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for the Longhorns to win a playoff game this season. Many believe this is one of the most talented rosters in the country.

With 12 teams making the playoff, it feels like the Longhorns missing out for a second straight season with the talent they have will start some uncomfortable conversations around the program.

Sarkisian has been incredibly successful during his time with the Longhorns. Under Coach Sarkisian, the Longhorns have made the playoff twice. But missing out again this season will bring up a much-needed conversation.

By the time quarterback Arch Manning leaves Austin, he could go down as one of the greatest players in the program's history. There can't be a world where he doesn't have a CFP appearance as the team's starter.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lights are going to be bright in Austin this season, and rightfully so. This team is basically at the point where they have to make the CFP and win at least one game.

Is that a lot of pressure? Absolutely. But the greatest teams always have to deal with mountains of pressure. The Longhorns have to perform at the highest level, and if they don't, a long summer could be waiting for them in 2027.

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