Steve Sarkisian Raves About Freshman OL Nick Brooks After Red River Rivalry
Texas football took a major bounce-back victory over the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday, topping its SEC rival 23-6. Standing out for the Longhorns was the team's offensive line, holding strong against an Oklahoma defensive front that has proven to be one of the best in the SEC.
In a press conference on Monday, head coach Steve Sarkisian ensured Texas's offensive line got the credit it deserved, pointing out improvements of some of the younger players, such as left guard Nick Brooks.
Nick Brooks Stood Out As A Freshman on the Texas O-Line
"I think he's in the best shape he's been in since he got here. He was over 360 pounds. We were in training camp, he was in the 350's," Sarkisian said of Brooks, according to Inside Texas. "This weekend, he was a shade over 330. He's getting in better shape, he's better conditioned."
Brooks has now played in three games for Texas, making his debut for the Longhorns in week four of the season against Sam Houston, followed by an appearance against Florida and this past weekend in the Red River Rivalry game against the Sooners. A young player, there are a few veterans on the Texas offensive line that Brooks has been able to learn from.
"He's playing between two really smart players in Trevor (Goosby) and Cole (Hutson). If he trusts those guys to make the calls, he's got the ability to go do it," Sarkisian said.
The Longhorns' offensive line drew some criticism after the team's game against Florida, allowing quarterback Arch Manning to be sacked six times and struggling to produce an effective run game. While facing the Gators, Texas running backs combined for eleven carries for 15 yards.
The story was much different for the team against the Sooners, with running back Tre Wisner rushing for 94 yards. As a whole, the team ran for 136 rushing yards as well as provided Arch Manning ample protection throughout the game, allowing Manning to be sacked only a single time against a team that tallied 21 sacks entering the contest.
The offensive line will look to maintain this production when the team travels to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The Wildcats are currently 0-3 in SEC play and will look to the Longhorns matchup as a chance for a potential upset and their first conference win. The game is set to kick off at 6 CT on ESPN.