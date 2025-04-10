Steve Sarkisian Divulges NFL Edge of Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
Viewed as a possible first-round pick last fall, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers' draft stock has seemingly only gone down recently, with him now widely being considered a Day 2 or even Day 3 pick.
Ewers' fall is understandable, as he struggled throughout an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. He definitely has the talent to succeed in the NFL, as he showed at points throughout his Longhorns career, but him rarely playing up to his ability has created much doubt about his potential in the NFL.
However, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian believes Ewers has an edge that many of his peers don't.
During an interview with Underdog Sports, Sarkisian noted how Ewers has the mentality to succeed at the NFL level.
"The quarterback in the NFL - win, lose or draw - has to show up the next day with the same work ethic, the same drive, the same film study. I think Quinn has that," Sarkisian said. "I know what we asked of him protection-wise. I know what we asked of him from a progression standpoint and concepts and reading coverages and things of that nature. In some aspects, I think he almost translates better to that league when everybody around him is playing that same brand and same style of football.
"I'm not so concerned about how high he goes. I'm more concerned about him going to the right place. It's almost better that some of these other guys get picked. Because now, you know, you become more of a commodity. Like, 'Man, if we want him, we better go get him.'"
Ewers has played in no shortage of big games throughout his career, including two College Football Playoff semifinal games. One can say what they well about his performance in those games, but he was absolutely ready to go each and every week.
The San Antonio native will almost certainly begin his NFL career as a backup, as most late-round picks do. If he continues to work hard behind the scenes, however, he could play his way into a starting job later down the road.