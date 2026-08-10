Steve Sarkisian Reveals Good News About Texas Longhorns Offense in 2026

Coming off a disappointing 10-3 season, where the Texas Longhorns went from being preseason No. 1 to missing the College Football Playoff, it was no secret where they needed to improve.

The Texas offense was plagued by its poor offensive line play that saw quarterback Arch Manning sacked 22 times and finish 90th in rushing offense. The objectives were clear: the Longhorns needed to get better upfront, and in the backfield with running backs who could generate consistent explosive plays.

On paper, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co. did exactly that. They added five offensive linemen and two running backs, all via the transfer portal.

Now, as Texas begins its first full week of fall camp, it seems those additions are already paying off. As transfer running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers have impressed, not only with their skills as runners but also as blockers.

Physicality

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, you see it in pass protection. I mean, we got plenty of blitzes, and they've got to step up and fit these guys up in pass pro," Sarkisian said. "You guys see the t-shirts, no thud, no play, and so you know they've got to run with a real sense of physicality, especially in our team run periods."

Brown and Smothers are doing their part to help out in the passing game, something that is sorely needed in football these days. Look no further than last season: Texas running backs allowed nine pressures and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Physicality has been at the center of everything the Longhorns have wanted to do this offseason. It’s apparent, given the messaging and even the decision to hire Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator, that Sarkisian didn’t believe his team was physical enough last season.

Now, he’s looking to change that, and it is starting in fall camp, where running the football isn’t just a desire. It is an expectation.

While it is still very early in camp, and there is still time to go before the Longhorns actually hit the field for a game, it is worth noting the confidence Sarkisian has in his running back room again.

"I think all of those guys have been better than they were before, which is a really good sign, you know," Sarkisian said. "And we were watching tape just the other day. I was talking to Coach [Jabbar] Juluke about that. That all these guys are better than they were in December, and that's a good sign for us."

Behind Smothers and Brown, Texas has the returns of James Simon, Ryan Niblett, and Michael Terry. All are underclassmen who were forced into significant playing time versus Michigan due to the transfers of Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter.

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