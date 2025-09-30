Steve Sarkisian Reveals More About Quintrevion Wisner's Status
Conference play is here, and with that, questions have arisen regarding the health of some of the Texas Longhorns’ key playmakers.
One of these players is running back Quintrevion Wisner, a key ball carrier for the Longhorns who has been sidelined for the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.
Ahead of Texas’s first conference matchup against the Florida Gators, head coach Steve Sarkisian has shared an update regarding the junior running back.
Update on Wisner
Wisner played in the Longhorns’ season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he has been on the sidelines since working to heal his hamstring.
While Sarkisian didn’t get into the specifics of his recovery timeline in his media availability, he did disclose a little bit of information about how he is doing physically.
"I think now that we're in SEC play, now we're into the availability reports that we give out on Wednesdays, which is a great thing," Sarkisian said on Monday. "You guys don't have to waste a question on injuries, and I can put out a report on Wednesday and later in the week, but he's progressing really well, and we've been pleased about his progress of where he's at."
Having Wisner back could prove momentous for the Longhorns, especially given his experience playing for the program. He recorded 12 starts last year as a sophomore, and he carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards against the Buckeyes this year.
"Tre provides a lot for us," Sarkisian said on Monday. "Obviously, a great deal of experience. You know, he's played in this league. Last year, our first year in, and he was a 1000-yard rusher for us. He provides a great deal of confidence. He provides a great deal of toughness. You know, as much as Tre is not the biggest guy, he plays with a real sense of physicality in his approach to it. And so anytime you get that experience, especially going on the road, and you get it during practice, I think is helpful for all the other guys as well.
The Longhorns will head to Gainesville, Florida, for their matchup on Saturday, Oct. 4, where they will face a reeling Gators team in a tough stadium for road teams to play in.
While younger running backs like Jerrick Gibson, Christian Clark and James Simon have helped carry the weight in Wisner’s absence, having him back in the weeks to come could help provide an added layer of explosiveness for this offense.