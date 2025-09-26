Texas Longhorns Star RB Hints at Return
The Texas Longhorns' performance on offense thus far has left something to be desired, though less so now following a great showing against Sam Houston in Week 4. However, it's important to remember that the offense hasn't been at full strength for much of the season.
Texas' injuries on offense mainly concern one area: the backfield. Quintrevion Wisner hasn't played since Week 1 against Ohio State, while CJ Baxter, who already missed all of last season due to injury, has been very limited and did not play against Sam Houston. The Longhorns have still managed to rush for over 200 yards per game, but they haven't had that feature back they can count on to get the big yards. Against better competition, having such a player would be extremely valuable.
Luckily, it looks like one of their top backs might be returning very soon.
Tre Wisner Could Return After Texas Longhorns' Bye Week
On Thursday, Wisner posted a photo of himself in full uniform on Instagram with just a one-word caption: "Soon." The Longhorns are on a bye this week, but Wisner seemingly believes he could return for the SEC opener against Florida on Oct. 4.
Wisner, a junior from Glenn Heights, was Texas' leading rusher last season with 1,064 yards and added five touchdowns. Even with Baxter missing the whole year, Wisner and Jaydon Blue gave the Longhorns a formidable duo in the backfield.
Wisner rushed for 80 yards while averaging five yards per carry in the season opener against Ohio State.
When Wisner returns, though, head coach Steve Sarkisian will have a difficult decision on his hands. Several Longhorns running backs have shown promise over the first few weeks of the season, and deciding when to give certain players carries will be a test for this coaching staff.
"We really got to start to assess, you know, as Tre and C4 [Baxter] start finding their way back," Sarkisian told reporters Monday. "Now we've got five of these guys that have carried the ball, and we know can carry the ball, and we start to look at their strengths and areas of maybe where we think they can improve and need to improve.
"How do you balance that out? What does that look like? That's what a week like this is for. And then how do we complement that, do we use multiple running backs in on the same play...and so, you evolve as the season goes on. Then you try to look at: what are we doing well? And how can we do it better? And what maybe can we do well?"