After disecting Arkansas for 287 yards and three total touchdowns on only four incompletions and three quarters of playing time, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has played potentially his best game of the season.

After a three-interception performance against LSU last week that the Longhorns narrowly survived, fans worries started to grow if Manning could be a quarterback that could lead a team to the National Championship.

Through Texas' five-game winning streak, Manning has shown levels of growth in multiple angles. In the Longhorns path to the College Football Playoffs, these following attributes have shown Steve Sarkisian and the committee that this team has what it takes to make a run.

Manning's Growth Over Last Five Games

Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against Ole Miss, where the win streak started. Manning didn't play great, but his connection with Ryan Wingo, who finished with over 100 recieving yards, created enough of a threat for the Rebels to overcommitt to the pass. The aggressive approach allowed running back Raleek Brown to break out for multiple big runs, finishing with 157 rushing yards.

A week later, Manning took control of a game that Texas dominated.

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In the 31-3 win, Manning was efficient, finishing with 220 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. For the first time against a competitive opponent, the senior quarterback was able to get a lead and hold it. This game also began Manning's connection with wide reciever Emmett Mosley V, coming up two recieving yards short of 100.

For the 34-20 victory against Missouri, Manning outdueled another quarterback who played well. Before the fourth quarter, Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons was dicing up the Longhorns secondary. Manning got the last laugh, showing that he can go head to head with some of the best quarterback talents.

The win over LSU clearly wasn't Manning's best statistical night, but there are still positives to take away from it.

Yes, Manning did throw three interceptions, but what matters is he won the game when it mattered. The Longhorns' defense gave the offense multiple chances to take control of the game, but again and again it was not able to capitalize.

However, when it came time for Manning to step up in the biggest drive of the game, he delivered and gave the Longhorns a really good chance to clinch a playoff spot with two regular season games.

Now, after dismantling Arkansas, Manning has one more regular season game to prove he's heading in the right direction before the road to a National Championship begins.

Only time will tell on Saturday against Texas A&M.

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