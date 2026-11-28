The Longhorns punched their ticket to Atlanta on Friday night, but as Steve Sarkisian described it, the performance was ugly.

Texas left College Station with a 16-6 win over Texas A&M, extending its win streak to six games. But against a four-win team, the Longhorns left a little more to be desired.

Here’s how each position group graded out in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Quarterback

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball past Texas A&M Aggies safety Chance Collins (28) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After arguably his best performance of the season against Arkansas, Arch Manning came back down to earth against the Aggies.

Manning completed just 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception. One of his biggest misses came when he overthrew Raleek Brown on a wheel route that could’ve gone for a touchdown.

He did a nice job of extending drives with his legs, but without a single completion of at least 20 yards and with an interception inside the 10-yard line, it was a rather forgettable outing for the golden boy.

Grade: C+

Running Backs

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Michael Terry III runs with the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second consecutive week, Michael Terry III outcarried and outgained Raleek Brown, finishing with 50 yards on 12 carries.

But outside of his 18-yard and 14-yard runs, Terry averaged just 1.8 yards per carry. Brown didn’t fare much better, managing 23 yards on nine attempts. Still, Terry’s 14-yard run late in the fourth quarter effectively put the game to bed, allowing the Longhorns to enter victory formation.

Terry continues to make his case for a larger workload, but consistency remains an issue for the Texas backfield.

Grade: C+

Wide Receivers

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M wide receiver Aaron Gregory had more receiving yards than Texas’ entire wide receiver room, which combined for just 98 yards.

Cam Coleman finally reappeared, catching his first touchdown since the Mississippi State game, but explosive plays were virtually nonexistent for the Longhorns. Emmett Mosley V also dropped a well-placed deep ball from Manning on third down in the second quarter.

Grade: C

Tight Ends

Emaree Winston and Michael Masunas combined for 28 receiving yards, 27 of which came on Texas’ only touchdown drive. Neither made much noise outside of that possession, but given what Texas typically asks of its tight ends in the passing game, there’s not much to fault them for.

Grade: C+

Offensive Line

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The two sacks Texas surrendered on Friday don’t quite tell the whole story of its struggles in pass protection. Manning was forced to improvise on several occasions, and pressure contributed to some missed opportunities downfield.

Things weren’t much better in the run game. The Longhorns averaged 2.9 yards per carry and couldn’t generate enough push to convert a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter.

A holding penalty from Melvin Siani also erased a third-down conversion late in the first half.

Grade: D+

Defensive Line

Even without Colin Simmons, the Longhorns made life miserable for the Aggies on the ground.

Texas A&M finished with just 33 rushing yards and didn’t record a single run longer than seven yards.

Maraad Watson was particularly impressive, finishing with five tackles, including two consecutive stops that held Carsyn Baker to zero net yards and helped force the Aggies to settle for a field goal in the third quarter.

A little more production in the pass rush would’ve been nice, but it’s hard to complain about that level of run defense.

Grade: A-

Linebackers

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer continue to be one of the most impressive linebacker duos in the SEC.

Biles led the Longhorns with nine tackles, including a crucial third-down stop alongside Zina Umeozulu in the fourth quarter with Texas protecting a seven-point lead.

Cryer finished with seven tackles, none more memorable than his eight-yard sack on third-and-7 immediately after Texas turned the ball over on downs.

Brad Spence added five tackles and a sack of his own. Between their contributions against the run and their production in the pass rush, the linebackers were arguably Texas’ best position group on Friday.

Grade: A

Secondary

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much trouble as Texas gave the Aggies on the ground, Gregory thrived against the Longhorns’ secondary.

He hauled in seven receptions for 120 yards, and the secondary accounted for 26 of Texas’ 75 penalty yards, with Bo Mascoe responsible for 22 of them.

Jelani McDonald’s fumble recovery and some timely stops in the fourth quarter helped make up for those miscues, but the secondary will need to be a little more disciplined against Georgia.

Grade: B-

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