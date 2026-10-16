Steve Sarkisian Argues With Controversial Penalty From Texas-Oklahoma Game

The Texas Longhorns have already moved on from their crushing 27-24 loss to Oklahoma last week, which marked the team's first loss of the season.

But that's not stopping Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian from sharing his thoughts on a penalty call that gave Oklahoma an added boost at the start of the fourth quarter.

On 3rd and goal at the Texas 9-yard nine, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer targeted wide receiver Isaiah Sategna in the end zone before the ball was batted down by Longhorns cornerback Kade Phillips. However, the officials threw a flag on the play and called Phillips for pass interference, which gave the Sooners and new set of downs and possession at the two-yard line. They capitalized with a two-yard score a play later to tie the game at 17-17.

Steve Sarkisian: "I Don't Know What Else to Say"

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kade Phillips (8) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian disagreed with the penalty, which gave Oklahoma a chance to find the end zone instead of settling for a field goal.

He called Phillips' penalty a "bang-bang play."

"I'd argue that one was not a restrictive play, and that he made a play on the ball," Sarkisian said. "That's a bang-bang play, and it got called. I don't know what else to say because I think he was in good position and made a good play on the ball."

Here's a look at the penalty:

Was this pass interference on Texas CB Kade Phillips? pic.twitter.com/uoPnQrqzw6 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) October 10, 2026

To the surprise of no one, the penalty has Texas and Oklahoma fans split on social media. The Sooners believe it's an obvious call while many Longhorn fans disagree.

It's certainly hard to argue that Phillips' left hand grabs the back of Sategna's shoulder as the pass is in the air. It's completely understandable why it was called.

However, there have also been worse pass interference violations that weren't called, even a few hours later that night in the Alabama-Georgia game. There's interesting arguments from both sides, but at the end of the day, the officials made the right call.

"It's tough because when your guys are in good position and they're playing tight coverage and they're getting a PBU and and you don't get the call, those are tough," Sarkisian said. " ... We got to continue to stay aggressive."

Regardless, Sarkisian said he's proud of Phillips for the way he's played this year.

"I'm proud of Kade. I think he has really matured as a player this year for us, and he's playing good football. And I thought he made a good play on the ball last Saturday. And and he's going to have to make more tough plays like that."

Phillips has tallied 21 total tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss and one pass breakup this season. He will need to keep things rolling when Texas hosts Florida on Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.