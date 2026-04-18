Steve Sarkisian's Unpopular Beliefs on NIL Could Change How Texas Recruits

The Texas Longhorns are one of the top programs in the country. They have the history, the pedigree, the fan support, and the NIL funding to let them keep their spot as one of the top college football teams in the country.

A big part of their success has been their ability to recruit, consistently bringing in top-10 classes under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and reloading every season instead of needing to take a year off to rebuild.

Sarkisian, though, views recruiting in today's NIL landscape differently, especially when it comes to landing the top offensive lineman. On the "Get Got Pod", Sarkisian talked through his thought process on recruiting offensive lineman and how NIL may be less of an area of focus in those battles.

Why Steve Sarkisian Could Be Changing His Ways

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have been elite on the recruiting trail under Sarkisian, prioritizing rejuvenating the talent level in the Forty Acres to bring back a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

With college football an ever-changing landscape, where last year's rules sometimes don't carry over, coaching staffs have to adapt. Sarkisian and his team are forced to adapt, and with funds now being tied into recruiting, are looking to pick and choose where they spend, using their budget efficiently, but also allowing them to have consistent talent, rather than just for one season.

"I gotta pay a quarterback, that's gonna play," Sarkisian said, breaking down his thought process. "I gotta pay an elite receiver, or two, if you want to be really good. I gotta pay a pass rusher, or two. The elite left tackle, from whatever state, you have to want to pay him, to get him."

Sarkisian used the excercise as if he had a budget of $20 million in revenue share to build a team, and went over the hardships of building an elite roster, especially wiht how the transfer portal is used now, and then what that money would look like going into recruiting.

"That money is coming out of that $20 million," Sarkisian said. "But to say he's going to go in there and start at left tackle as a true freshman, to protect that quarterback, and he's gotta block for that running back, in this conference, is probably not realistic. So the more money you invest in those young linemen, well, that's really dead money."

While young talent is a big emphasis on teams, especially on the recruiting trail, weighing your options between investment and immediate impact is a decision that coaches are increasingly facing as college football moves toward free agency. With prospects, there is no guarantee they live up to the expectations, which makes signing young players a risky move compared to a proven asset.

For Sarkisian and the Longhorns, who are looking to remain at the top of the college football world, working within their means is as critical as ever. There is plenty of talent around the country, and some are already being developed, with staff knowing what they will get when they sign them, and the Longhorns learning hwo to spend their money in a fashion that will keep them safe for years to come.

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