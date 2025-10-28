Steve Sarkisian Wants A Closer Look at the Tackle That Injured Arch Manning
The hearts of Texas Longhorn fans likely skipped a few beats Saturday night against the Mississippi State Bulldogs when quarterback Arch Manning went down after a tackle that saw his head take a hard hit against the playing surface.
Though the Longhorns would go on to achieve victory after scoring on the drive and recovering a fumble by quarterback Blake Shapen later in the overtime period, but the question now is centered around the long-term health of Manning and how long, if at all, he will be sidelined.
However, for Steve Sarkisian, he's wanted the SEC to take a look at the play that caused harm to his quarterback.
"We Turned In a Few Plays"
Sarkisian admitted during the press conference that the team sent in a few plays to be reviewed by the conference, Manning's hit included, in what he said was an effort to assure that they were "understanding of the rules."
"Yeah, we've turned in a few plays, and that's not uncommon," Sarkisian said. "We're always trying to just make sure that we're understanding of the rules. The last thing I want to do on game day is be complaining to the officials the whole time. So, I just want to make sure that we're officiating certain plays so that I can complain when it's appropriate. Coaches do it all the time, but again, I don't want to waste time complaining."
Sarkisian further explained the reasoning for the review, citing the level of consistency that is needed in officiating in a conference such as the SEC.
"I haven't gotten a ruling back on it yet, but that's why we do it, so that next week, when I meet with officials before the game, I can have that discussion on certain issues that arise, not only in our games, but other games," the head coach said. "Maybe it's the opponent that we're getting ready to play, or other games around the league, just so that there's a level of consistency in the officiating, then I'll know how much time to spend complaining in the game."
Thankfully for the Longhorns, after Manning went down, Matthew Caldwell came on in relief under center and hurled a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V, and after the Longhorns strip-sacked Blake Shapen and recovered the loose ball, the game was over, and the Longhorns moved to 6-2 on the year.
The Horns make a long-awaited return to DKR this Saturday when they host the red-hot Vanderbilt Commodores, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, during the school's massive turnaround on the gridiron.