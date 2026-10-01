Steve Sarkisian Wants More From Texas Offensive Line After Last Week's Performance

The Texas Longhorns may be 4-0 and the highest-ranked team in the country, but no one is satisfied in Austin. The Longhorns narrowly escaped with a 20-17 victory over Tennessee last week.

Texas enters the bye week before a gauntlet awaits them on the other side. After the Red River Rivalry, Steve Sarkisian's team will play five consecutive games against teams in the current AP Top 25 Poll.

The Longhorns' offense hasn't found its footing yet, and the offensive line struggled against the Volunteers.

Sarkisian Wants More From His O-Line

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian didn't hesitate to criticize his offensive line after Saturday's performance. He believed it was clearly not good enough.

“Clearly, it wasn’t good enough Saturday. It’s a combination of things,” Sarkisian said of the offensive line when asked about its communication. “Some of them are the quarterback, some are the center, and some are the other guys executing what they’re told to do. It was a combination of things. It clearly was not good enough Saturday.”

Arch Manning was sacked six times on Saturday. He's been sacked the fourth-most times in the SEC (10). The Longhorns' offensive line was more experienced than last season, but clearly the same issues reappeared.

Right tackle Melvin Siani received the highest grade (62.3) from Pro Football Focus. The rest of the offensive line received grades in the 50s, with Brandon Baker earning the lowest grade (50.3). Baker made a positional change from tackle to guard and clearly he struggled with that on Saturday.

The offensive line made several mental errors and appeared hesitant. Texas finished with 61 rushing yards and averaged 1.7 yards per carry last week. The offensive line didn't give enough lanes for Raleek Brown to run through. There was too much confusion for an experienced group.

Is There a Solution?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Texas' offensive line continues to struggle, Sarkisian could pivot to Cole Hutson. Hutson could return to the team in the near future and would be a valuable asset up front.

Reshuffling an offensive line midseason is difficult, but the Longhorns could use the bye week to get this situation under control. Texas gets a tough test against Oklahoma's defensive line next week. If they aren't prepared, it could be a long day for the offense.

Will Muschamp's defense can only carry the team so much. Eventually, the offense has to come around, and it starts up front.

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