Texas' Road Win at Tennessee Changed the Conversation Around The Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns outlasted the Tennessee Volunteers 20-17 on Saturday. It wasn't a convincing win, but in the SEC, you don't apologize for victories.

Texas grabbed an early 7-0 lead, marching downfield quickly. However, the game turned into a defensive slugfest and was ultimately decided at the line of scrimmage. Tennessee nearly pulled off an improbable comeback, but the Longhorns survived.

Steve Sarkisian notched another top-15 win, and Saturday's game offered a greater lesson.

An Identity That Can Win Anywhere

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton reacts. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' identity is built around Will Muschamp's defense. It may have been an overlooked strength entering the season, but the Longhorns' defense was unstoppable against the Volunteers.

Texas sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon 10 times, the most in a game in program history since Oct. 31, 1981. Colin Simmons matched a single-game program record with five sacks.

The Longhorns overwhelmed the Volunteers' offensive line all game. This defense showed it can travel anywhere. It's one thing to do it at home against teams like Texas State and UTSA, but it's more impressive to shut down an offense in their home stadium.

Tennessee can run the ball effectively. It's been their calling card this year, but they managed 70 rushing yards on Saturday. It was a complete effort from Muschamp's defense.

The Defense Picked Up the Offense

Texas edge Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Texas' offense couldn't find its footing after the first drive. Arch Manning was sacked six times and they never established the run game.

Once again, the defense has picked up the slack. They've kept the Longhorns alive in every game and played an instrumental role in their remarkable comeback against Ohio State.

There are some obvious concerns about the offense as Texas heads into the bye week. Manning didn't play perfectly, but as Sarkisian noted, other guys also have to step up.

"He didn't have a lot of ops," Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. "He'll continue to get better as we get better around him. You can't just say, 'Arch needs to play better.' No. A lot of guys need to play better."

It's still early in the season. The Longhorns were battle-tested against the Buckeyes and found a way to secure a gritty win over Tennessee. The offense should find its mojo at some point. The defense proved it can help Texas win at home or on the road.

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