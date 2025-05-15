Tennessee Titans Release Former Texas Longhorns Safety
AUSTIN -- Texas football saw record-breaking success at the 2025 NFL Draft last month but not all former Longhorns are getting to live out their professional dreams quite yet.
The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they released former Texas safety Jerrin Thompson after signing him to an undrafted free-agent deal. Tennessee also released West Florida cornerback Virgil Lemons in order to make room for the signings of UConn wide receiver TJ Sheffield and former Baylor and TCU tight end Drake Dabney.
Thompson played last season at Auburn after spending the first four years of his collegiate career with the Longhorns.
With 12 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Texas set a new program record in the seven-round era for the most players taken in a single draft. This also tied for the fourth-most all-time by one program, as Georgia (2025), Alabama (2018) and Ohio State (2016) have all also reached that mark.
Thompson was teammates with 10 of these Longhorns at Texas, which included playing four seasons each with cornerback Jahdae Barron and defensive lineman Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton. The Titans also signed Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda to an undrafted deal. He too spent four seasons in Austin as Thompson's teammate.
Thompson finished his Texas career having played in 49 games while posting 176 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, five interceptions, and one pick-six.
In his only year at Auburn, Thompson had 65 total tackles (45 solo), one sack, five pass breakups and two interceptions. One of his interceptions came in the four-overtime win over the Texas A&M Aggies in November. He also had a season-best 11 total tackles that game.
Thompson will now look for his next NFL opportunity, whether that be competing for a chance at a 53-man roster or even a practice squad spot.