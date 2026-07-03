Texas May Have the Best Defensive Back Class in America

It wasn’t but two years ago that Texas boasted one of the nation’s best passing defenses. Back in 2024, the Longhorns' first year in the SEC, the Texas passing defense finished No. 7 nationally, allowing just 173.8 passing yards per game.

Yet, despite bringing back contributors like veteran safety Michael Taaffe, Jaylon Guilbeau, and Jelani McDonald, the Longhorns’ passing defense turned from a strength into a weakness last season. Texas went from finishing inside the top-10 in passing defense to finishing barely inside the top-100 at No. 97.

Now, though, fresh off giving up 234.9 passing yards per game, the Longhorns look intent on not letting that happen again. With defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and defensive passing game coordinator Blake Gideon back on the Forty Acres, the Longhorns are putting together what may be the nation’s best defensive back recruiting class.

John Meredith - Five-Star CB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Texas one 34-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nothing may bring fans more joy than the Longhorns beating their archrival on the field, but seeing Texas beat out Texas A&M for the No. 2 player in the nation may be second.

That is exactly what the Longhorns did when they landed Fort Worth, Texas, native John Meredith, who announced his commitment to a nationwide audience via the Pat McAfee Show.

He is the No. 1 cornerback in the class, and his Rivals profile gives him a comparison to two-time first-team All-Pro Sauce Gardner.

Brandon Sherrard - Four-Star CB

The most recent defensive back to join Texas’s class, committed to the Longhorns on Wednesday over LSU and Texas A&M, among others. Rivals ranks him as the No. 21 cornerback in the class at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

Montre Jackson - Four-Star CB

Then right behind Sherrard in the rankings is the fellow Texas commit from Garland, Texas. Jackson verbally committed to the Longhorns back at the end of June, picking them over the likes of SMU, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

He ranks as the No. 25 cornerback in the class per Rivals.

Junior Tu’upo - Four-Star S

The Alabaster, Alabama, native is the lone safety currently in the class. He also chose Texas back at the end of June and ranks as the No. 22 safety in the class and No. 256 prospect nationally.

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