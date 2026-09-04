Texas AD Chris Del Conte Lays Out His Case for CFP Expansion

Conversations about the future of college football are constant. Every year, new rules come along about eligibility, the transfer portal, NIL, or the College Football Playoff.

While the Texas Longhorns prepare for their season opener against Texas State, the future non-conference schedule is being sorted. It was recently confirmed that Texas will play Michigan on September 4, 2027, for the second half of a home-and-home series.

The Longhorns are one of the few programs that are playing difficult non-conference opponents. Texas will play Ohio State for the second consecutive season. But the future of these games could be in trouble.

Another CFP Expansion?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte appeared on Steve Sarkisian's radio show. He was asked about non-conference scheduling and CFP expansion.

"I want to play Ohio State. I want to play Michigan. I want to play Notre Dame. But I don't want it to be a detriment to the program," Del Conte said. "What the nation wants is big games, but if the playoff does not expand, you don't want to be punished. The playoffs have to expand."

The CFP went from four to 12 teams back in 2024. However, many athletic directors are pushing for a 24-team playoff. That appears to be the baseline for conversations this fall. On one hand, more teams will have an opportunity to compete for a national championship, but it could dilute the importance of the regular season.

If Texas had defeated Ohio State last season, it would've been an excellent resume builder. But they came up short, and two more conference losses knocked the Longhorns out of the CFP. There are certainly positives and negatives to scheduling tough non-conference opponents.

Sure, a playoff expansion would encourage schools to schedule exciting non-conference games, but it comes at the expense of the regular season. What makes college football so intriguing is the stakes that each week presents. Two or three losses and your season could be over. Expanding the playoff gives teams a cushion to lose more.

Del Conte makes a fair point. There's a fear that Texas could get punished for losing, but if the Longhorns are as good as they say, go out and prove it. Defeat the Buckeyes and reclaim the top spot in college football. The Longhorns have a loaded roster, so no team should scare Sarkisian's group.

Texas has one non-conference game scheduled in 2028 (Louisiana Tech). It'll be interesting to see what the university does with future games if the CFP doesn't expand.

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