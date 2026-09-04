What a Successful Season Opener Actually Looks Like for Texas Football

Football season is finally upon us, as the Texas Longhorns will open the new season on Saturday afternoon.

Sure, the pomp and circumstance is still a week away, as Ohio State will be welcomed to Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, but there are still things the Longhorns need to see before playing the Buckeyes.

Success in the season-opener goes beyond just the standard final score. The Longhorns expect to win and should do so with a sizeable lead. Yet, there are four specific aspects of the performance they need to see heading into the rest of the season.

Explosive Plays

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a point of emphasis in the offseason for the Longhorns. When Steve Sarkisian’s offense has been at its best in Austin, chunk plays have been a big reason why. It took a bit, but despite an underwhelming season from the offense last year, Texas did a better job finding explosive plays as the season progressed.

Wide receiver Ryan Wingo was at the center of the passing game's explosiveness, and while he is now playing opposite Cam Coleman, the expectations for him to remain an explosive outlet remain.

Given the quality of competition, the starting offense for Texas likely won’t be on the field for long, but finding some explosives should be a goal.

Clean Operation and Discipline

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another focus of the offseason has been improved operation. For the offense, that means limiting pre-snap mental mistakes and operating within the system's structure. For the defense, it means avoiding those costly penalties; don’t jump offside and remain focused on execution.

Texas finished last season as one of the nation’s most penalized teams with 8.3 penalties per game. Saturday will be the first test of whether the focus on discipline takes hold.

Dominant Offensive Line

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Speaking of clean, the new-look Texas offensive line will make its first public appearance. Sure, it won’t be the litmus test that will ultimately come a week later against Ohio State.

However, that doesn’t mean the new-look unit won’t be a potential point of evaluation following Saturday. Even against an overwhelmed opponent, the Longhorns will want to see marked improvement in pass protection and fewer mental mistakes and penalties.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT as the Longhorns kickoff the season as the No. 5 ranked team in the AP Poll.

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