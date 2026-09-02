Why Former Longhorns Great Bijan Robinson is Worried About the Next Generation

College football has drastically shifted over the last 10 years, and with the introduction of the transfer portal and NIL, with no relief in sight to corral the changes, the sport has seemingly lost it's identity that was established over the course of history.

For players in the past, who were there in the beginning of the NIL days, before it became so rampant, even the shift from that period, to now, is almost unrecognizable.

For former Texas Longhorn, and current Atlana Falcon, Bijan Robinson, there has been a stark mentality shift, and it doesn't induce confidence in the next generation regarding how great they can truly be in college football and beyond.

No One Wants It Anymore

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

If anyone knows what it takes to be success in college football and the NFL, Robinson has first hand knowledge. He rushed for 3,410 yards, including a 1,580 yard 2022 season, while accumulating 33 rushing touchdowns during his time in Austin, making a mark for himself as one of the most prolific running backs in the sport.

“At Texas, they were always telling me, ‘Yo B, go out, bro. Have fun.’ Obviously, as college kids, we did a little bit of fun, but with me, I was so locked in," Robinson said on The Pivot podcast. "They were always like, ‘Why don’t you come out?’ But then on the flip side they’re always like, ‘Damn, B, I want to be where you’re at.’ I’m like, ‘You’ve got to make a choice.’ It’s always good to have fun. You have to have fun in college and experience it.”

His collegiate success led him to being the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft. That was built by his hard work, and self-motivation, which were there despite NIL becoming a thing during the summer of 2021.

Finally making money off of their image and likeness, Robinson didn't let it change him, or his approach, because the real pay day would be at the next level, where his end-goal was set at to play in the NFL.

Robinson is worried that part is leaving college athletics, and now players will already be satisfied with the money they are making, rather than continuing to push themselves and hone their craft to ensure they are putting themselves in the best spot possible to play at the next level.

“They’re (college athletes today) like, ‘I have money. I can do this. I don’t have to work as hard.’ I saw a video on TikTok the other day, and it was this college kid yelling at his coach in camp," Robinson continued on how everything has changed. "He was like, ‘Bro, I don’t have to listen to you. I got all this money. I don’t got to listen.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a different world. What?’ I would’ve got ripped. I would’ve got kicked off the team.”

The Longhorns, for all intents and purposes, have plenty of talent on the roster making money, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has done a great job keeping the focus on earning more for themselves, not being given the success at the beginning instead.

Keeping the focus on the team goals, and further individual aspirations will be the new key part coaching staffs have to focus on, because all the talent in the world can't be complacency.

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