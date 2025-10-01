Texas Aims to Continue Recruiting Momentum With Four-Star Guard
The Texas Longhorns are just over a month out from tipping off the 2025 college basketball season with renewed expectations and ambitions as Longhorns head coach Sean Miller heads into his first season at the helm in Austin, beginning the season against the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 4.
Earlier on Monday, Miller nabbed a big commitment to his 2026 recruiting class, which will be the new head coach's first recruiting class with the Longhorns. As four-star prospect, guard Bo Ogden committed to the Longhorns over the Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers. And now, Miller and the Longhorns look poised to make a run at another top prospect in the 2026 class.
As also on Monday, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins posted on X that four-star combo-guard Joe Sterling has scheduled an official visit with the Longhorns. Sterling is ranked as a top 100 recruit in the 2026 class per 247Sports composite rankings. And ranks as the No. 12 player at his position and the No. 9 player out of the state of California.
Joe Sterling as a Prospect
The scheduled visit comes just a week after the Longhorns officially extended an offer to Sterling back on Sep. 25, solidifying the Longhorns' interest in the four-star prospect. Sterling spoke on Monday with Stock Risers about his thoughts on the Longhorns and the scholarship offer.
”Texas is obviously a top-tier school athletically and academically," Sterling said. "Coach [Sean] Miller is a legendary coach, and his resume speaks for itself. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I'm super excited to go out there for a visit.”
Sterling currently holds several offers, the majority from mid-major schools, sprinkled in with a few power four offers aside from the Longhorns, with the California native holding an offer from local program the USC Trojans and from a program in proximity with the Washington Huskies.
A scouting report from 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, writes a glowing review of Sterling's shooting ability and what Finkelstein describes as "feel for the game."
"Sterling is a big-time shooter off the basketball who made 44% of his threes, on over 8 attempts per game, during the Pro16 season," Finkelstein writes. "He has extreme gravity as a floor spacer (12-18 on open catch-and-shoot threes), but is also a tough shot-maker off the bounce. For whatever physical gifts he may lack, he compensates not just with skill, but intangibles and feel for the game. He passes and cuts well, all while understanding what his niche is, has solid positional size, innate toughness, and competitiveness."