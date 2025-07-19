Texas A&M Player Says He Isn't Worried About Texas Longhorns Stars
The Texas and Texas A&M have officially been back for one year, and talk between the two teams is already exchanging between the teams, with the game still more than four months away.
With the rivalry being renewed last season, and the Texas Longhorns going into College Station and leaving with a 17-7 win, pressure may be building for the Aggies to get their revenge this season.
In their first year in the SEC, the Longhorns accomplished a feat that the Aggies are still looking for: playing in an SEC football championship game. The two rivals have dreams of winning a national title, but for some fans, the game on November 28th is their national championship.
Just Another Game
Steve Sarkisian might have his most talented roster since taking over at the Forty Acres. Capped off on defense by Anthony Hill and Colin Simmons, the duo gives opposing backfields nightmares with their ability to disrupt games.
One of the Aggies that will be tasked with limiting their damage, Ar'maj Reed-Adams, was asked at SEC Media Days about the duo and how he would prepare for the challenge of stopping them:
“Just doing what we’re supposed to do. It’s going to come. We’re not really worried about a single player at all. We’re just worried about winning the game.”
Reed-Adams, the 13th-best offensive guard in the country last season according to PFF, has been one of the cogs of the Aggies' offensive line and looks to take a step up next season.
Hill was asked about the Texas A&M game, and shared this:
"I'm looking forward to seeing them. And Rueben Owens is out there. I can't wait to compete against him this year. It's going to be a fun game"
Now entering his junior season, the Longhorns coaching staff expected a breakout year from the Denton native. He totaled three games last season with double-digit tackles and was the only player on the team to rack up more than 100 tackles on the year.
Simmons took the college football world by storm during his freshman season last year, making the SEC All-Freshman team and being named a freshman All-American according to ESPN. While Simmons, who was not at media days, did not share his thoughts on the rivalry, they would probably echo that of his teammate, Michael Taaffe.
"In Austin, there's no pro team. We are the pro team," Taaffe said. "The Texas Longhorns are a professional team. And in College Station, obviously, the same. It's a rich tradition of just Texas fans going back and forth, and it's so fun for us as competitors."
Clearly, the game is big for the players, one of the highlights of their careers as they lead the all-time series 77-37-5. For fans, it's their most anticipated game on the calendar every year, selling the game out and making it one of college football's best atmospheres. But for Ar'maj Reed-Adams, it's just another game.