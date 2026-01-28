Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite 2027 Edge Rusher

With the the offseason in full swing, the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian have been working hard on the recruiting trail.

While the focus has largely been on the transfer portal and the class of 2026, the Longhorns have also put in work on future classes.

This includes the class of 2027, where they just landed a commitment from a blue-chip edge rusher.

Texas lands four-star edge rusher Cameron Hall

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns earned a commitment from Mansfield Summit's Cameron Hall this morning, which he announced via his Instagram.

Hall is a four-star and the 27th-ranked edge rusher in the class of 2027 according to 247 Sports's composite grade.

The Arlington, Texas native stands at six-foot-three and weighs 235 pounds. He also had offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, and Kansas State Wildcats.

Hall has played in 18 games over the past two seasons for Mansfield Summit and racked up 86 tackles, including 24 tackles-for-loss, and 14 sacks.

Hall also competed in track and field, producing a 47-0 shot put and 123-2 discuss as a sophomore.

Hall joins Easton Royal, JT Geraci and Karnell James in Texas' 2027 recruiting class. He is the second player from Texas to commit, following Manvel's James.

Hall is the first defensive player in the class of 2027 to commit since new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was hired on December 18th.

The Longhorns currently have the 14th-best 2027 recruiting class, but obviously, there is plenty of time before the cycle is finalized.

Hall's signing signals that Texas is beginning to turn its attention past 2026.

Sarkisian and his staff have worked hard loading up for next year, bringing in the No. 8 high school class and No. 3 portal class. With the transfer portal now closed and the vast majority of players being signed, they seem to have decided that it is time to look toward the future.

While there is still time ahead of the last day, 2026 high school players can sign on, Feb. 4, Texas seems to be fully facing forward. Sarkisian and offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood recently visited one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, further signaling the shift.

The Texas Longhorns will stop at nothing to give themselves the best title odds in 2026; they are also making sure that this roster will continue to be competitive for years to come.