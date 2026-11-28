Texas Assistant Jeff Banks Interviews for FBS Head Coaching Job
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The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of making the College Football Playoff but that's not stopping members of the coaching staff receiving interest from other programs around the country.
While there's been some buzz among fans surrounding what the future holds for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and a potential return to Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann took the head coaching job at Florida State, that remains an unlikely move at this point given how
But amid the unrealistic rumors with Muschamp, another primary Texas assistant coach could be in a position to take on a head coaching job in the FBS.
UTEP Interested in Jeff Banks
Texas special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks has interviewed for the head coaching vacany at UTEP, per multiple reports.
Banks' connection with UTEP is already well established. He spent nearly a decade in El Paso as the running backs and tight ends coach for the Miners before getting his big break at Texas A&M in 2013. He's been in the SEC ever since, but could now be looking at a new opportunity and be tasked with turning UTEP around.
Though Texas fans have had their gripes with Banks this season due to a flurry of inconsistencies on special teams, he deserves massive credit for the NFL talent he's helped produce at tight end for the Longhorns over the past few seasons.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7