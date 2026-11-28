The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of making the College Football Playoff but that's not stopping members of the coaching staff receiving interest from other programs around the country.

While there's been some buzz among fans surrounding what the future holds for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and a potential return to Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann took the head coaching job at Florida State, that remains an unlikely move at this point given how

But amid the unrealistic rumors with Muschamp, another primary Texas assistant coach could be in a position to take on a head coaching job in the FBS.

UTEP Interested in Jeff Banks

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Texas special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks has interviewed for the head coaching vacany at UTEP, per multiple reports.

Banks' connection with UTEP is already well established. He spent nearly a decade in El Paso as the running backs and tight ends coach for the Miners before getting his big break at Texas A&M in 2013. He's been in the SEC ever since, but could now be looking at a new opportunity and be tasked with turning UTEP around.

Though Texas fans have had their gripes with Banks this season due to a flurry of inconsistencies on special teams, he deserves massive credit for the NFL talent he's helped produce at tight end for the Longhorns over the past few seasons.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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