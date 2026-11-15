Texas Band Trolls LSU With Programs Own Signature Song 'Neck'

College is football is all about tradition, and vitriol, and ruining an opponent's day thanks to a soul-stealing loss, and during week 11 in Baton Rouge, that's exactly what happened.

The Texas Longhorns, who looked rather pedestrian all night against the tough LSU Tigers defense, marched the field to convert a touchdown in the final seconds of the game, handing the Tigers their fourth loss of the season and a serious identity crisis in year one of the Lane Kiffin era.

To make matters worse, the Longhorns band trolled the Tigers following the loss, playing 'neck', the famous song that is associated with LSU, as the program left Baton Rouge with a soul-crushing win, and their song.

Let the Longhorns Play Neck

Texas Longhorns band members walk during the Bevo parade before the game against the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are few traditions greater than the LSU band playing Neck. Fans of every program, from all over the country, love listening to the cadence of the Tigers band and singing those well-known lyrics that are a staple of Baton Rouge game days.

It's always been a controversial song; however, it was banned by the LSU administration during the 2020 season. Kiffin, in year one at the helm, made a statement by bringing it back, opting to cover the fines, believing that bringing back the chant would bring back the success associated with it.

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For 59 minutes in Baton Rouge, it appeared that way, and as if Kiffin and the Tigers were finally going to get the statement win that had been eluding him all season. Arch Manning and the Longhorns, however, had different ideas, delivering a strike with two seconds remaining on the clock to go ahead 22-21.

The Tigers were looking for a miracle on the ensuing kickoff return, looking to find the Baton Rouge magic, but it didn't happen, and the Longhorns would walk away with a massive win and another ranked-win stamp on their resume.

With the energy gone from the stadium and no chance to hear the LSU band play Neck, the Longhorns opted to play it instead, right in the parking lot following the game.

However, the band wasn't the only one to make a reference to the song, as the official university account captioned a post "Let the band play Texas Fight" following the win.

For the Longhorns, it wasn't enough to leave Baton Rouge with just a win, but they wanted an outro song too, and what better one to play than the one most famous with LSU.

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