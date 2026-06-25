Texas Beats Multiple Big 10 Teams for Offensive Lineman Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are continuing what is fixing to be a massive end to the month of June on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Though Texas fans are looking forward to the upcoming decisions of some big five-star names, the Longhorns are addressing the depth of their class ... for now.

Texas landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa on Thursday, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett. A product of Orange Lutheran in Orange, CA., Rhoa chose the Longhorns over Big Ten teams like Oregon, Penn State and UCLA.

Texas Staying Hot on 2027 Recruiting Trail

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Instead of staying on the west coast, Rhoa is now set to head to Austin barring a decommitment. At 6-5, 305 pounds, his impressive size and room for growth is clearly something that caught the attention of some of the best teams in college football.

He also received offers from teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, BYU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC, Florida, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Florida State, Washington, Auburn and many more.

Rhoa won't be making a ton of recruiting headlines at this point in time, but he is still a key depth piece in Texas football's 2027 class. Considering some of the other elite offers he had, coaches clearly see strong potential with Rhoa.

He now joins a Texas recruiting class that currently had 18 commits and features some five-star players at the top with wide receiver Easton Royal and cornerback John Meredith III along with four-star recruits with edge rushers Cameron Hall, Derwin Fields and Jabarrius Garror, cornerback Karnell James, tight end Brock Williams, offensive tackle Brian Swanson, defensive linemen Kasi Currie and Tyler Alexander and more.

Rhoa is the eighth commitment for Texas in the month of June and is the third verbal pledge for the Longhorns this week alone.

The crazy part is, the Longhorns might not be close to finished.

Texas Might Not Be Done

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are still awaiting commitment decisions from players like five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis along with four-star recruits in cornerback Montre Jackson, safety Junior Tu'upo and 2028 four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who are all set to make their commitment annoucement this summer.

Texas will also have to continue keeping things tight with players like Royal, who has been a major flip threat during this cycle amid heavy interest from LSU and Florida.

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